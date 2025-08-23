"You can't make it up"- Riley Gaines reacts to Sarah McBride's protest against President Trump

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Aug 23, 2025 02:04 GMT
Riley Gaines takes a dig at Sarah McBride
Riley Gaines takes a dig at Sarah McBride's criticism of President Trump [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on Sarah McBride's protest against Donald Trump, the current President of the United States of America. The Democrat politician protested against several policies implemented by President Trump.

Gaines shared a video from X user @libsoftiktok, in which the current Democrat representative from Delaware shared her disapproval of President Trump's actions. McBride was also heard saying that Donald Trump should keep his 'hands off women's rights'!

Gaines responded to the same by sharing her thoughts on her X account [formerly Twitter]. The former swimmer wrote,

"A man who violates women's rights every day tells Trump to 'keep his hands off women's rights'. You can't make it up."
Riley Gaines had previously called out McBride for her protest against a proposal brought forward by Nancy Mace in November 2024. Mace requested that transgender individuals shouldn't be allowed to use the ladies' restrooms at Capitol Hill.

The former collegiate swimmer reacted to the situation by posting on her X account,

"And even after his temper tantrum, he's still a man."

Riley Gaines also called out a protester for her protest against Virginia's Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

When Riley Gaines criticized Sarah McBride for voting against the Laken Riley Act

Riley Gaines criticises Sarah McBride for opposing the Laken Riley Act [Image Source : Getty]
Riley Gaines previously shared her thoughts on Sarah McBride's opposition to the Laken Riley Act. The Laken Riley Act was one of the first provisions passed by the US House of Representatives in early 2025, only days before Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the USA.

The legal provision permits the states to sue the federal government for inadequate enforcement of immigration laws.

The bill was passed with a vote of 264-159, with McBride being amongst those who opposed the same. The University of Kentucky alum called out McBride for her alleged double standards as she shared her thoughts on her X account,

"And wouldn't you know the man who wears a dress & calls himself a woman was a NAY vote on the Laken Riley Act. As were 158 more anti-American Democrats. They should all be shamed. You know who would've benefited from "a touch of grace",@SarahEMcBride? Laken Riley"

Gaines had campaigned against Sarah McBride for tutoring pupils over gender affirming care. She had also called out the hosts of the ABC talk show 'The View' for endorsing McBride's claims.

