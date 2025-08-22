  • home icon
  "They're really so deranged"- Riley Gaines slams woman's placard protest against Virginian Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears

"They're really so deranged"- Riley Gaines slams woman's placard protest against Virginian Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 22, 2025 03:23 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines reacts on placard protest against Virginian Lt. Governor [Image Source : Getty]

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on a protest against Winsome Earle-Sears. Earle-Sears is currently serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Gaines shared the image of a protest against Earle-Sears for her views on the transgender community. A woman with cropped hair and a white T-shirt was seen holding a placard that showed contempt for both the Lt. Governor and the African-American community.

The placard held by the woman read,

"Hey Winsome, if trans can't share your bathroom, then Blacks can't share my water Fountain"

Gaines responded to the same by posting on her social media account,

"A liberal white woman saying this to a black conservative woman is INSANE They're really so deranged they can't see the difference in the comparison they're making?"
Gaines took a jibe at the protester as she further wrote in another post on her X account,

"With posts like these and signs like this, their base might start to think they're racist"
For the unversed, Winsome Earle-Sears is a Jamaican-born American politician who had once served in the US Marine Corps from 1983 to 1986. The Republican stateswoman is aiming for the Virginia gubernatorial elections to be held in November 2025. If she wins, Earle-Sears will be the first female governor of Virginia.

Riley Gaines had previously called out Imane Khelif, as well as the NCAA, for their alleged double standards. She was referring to the decision taken by World Boxing, which declared that sex testing would be mandatory for female boxers from the upcoming World Boxing Championships onwards.

When Riley Gaines shared her thoughts about lawsuit filed against OSAA over the transgender participation

Riley Gaines talks about the lawsuit against OSAA [Image Source: Getty]
Riley Gaines talks about the lawsuit against OSAA [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines once shared her reaction to the lawsuit filed against the OSAA, i.e., the Oregon State Athletics Association. Alexa Anderson and Reese Reckard had filed a lawsuit against the OSAA for allegedly infringing on their rights under the First Amendment, as they refused to share the podium with a transgender athlete.

On the Outkick podcast, Gaines, along with Jessica Hart Steinmann, executive general counsel of the America Policy First institute, highlighted the issue as she mentioned,

"We want citizens to be able to stand up when they think their rights are being violated by the government, and they're allowed to speak out. And so that official, he should have let her express her viewpoint, express her opinion by stepping down. But instead, he got her out of the way, told her she had to leave, or both of them had to leave. And again, that's then the government suppressing your First Amendment rights."
Gaines responded to the same as she wrote on her X account,

"Two young girls peacefully objected to a male competing in the girls’ state championship by refusing to share the podium. Officials shut them down. That’s a clear violation of their First Amendment rights."

Riley Gaines has been campaigning against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports since 2022. The former swimmer had been previously involved in a feud with seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles over this issue a couple of months ago.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
