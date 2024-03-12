Riley Gaines pays tribute to University of Wyoming swimmers who died in a car crash last month by naming new pet horse after them

Riley Gaines recently added a pet horse as the newest member to her family in remembrance of the three University of Wyoming swimmers who died in a tragic car crash last month.

The three students, Charlie Clark, Luke Slabber, and Carson Muir, were members of the university's swimming and diving team. Their vehicle, a Toyota RAV 4 SUV, went off the road and rolled multiple times. The accident occurred at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road at the Wyoming - Colorado border.

Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, remembered the late swimmers in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She said:

"Meet Cowboy, the newest member of the family!"

Gaines added:

He's named in remembrance of the three UofWyoming swimmers who died in a fatal car crash last month. prayers sent daily for their families, friends, and teammates"

Riley Gaines discusses Lia Thomas on the Joe Rogan podcast

Gaines recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, wherein she recalled Lia Thomas and the 2022 NCAA championship. The 12-time All-American swimmer highlighted her experience, tying fifth place with the transgender swimmer.

When the podcast asked Gaines whether Thomas has sex with girls, she replied:

"At the time, again, this is what I know based off what his teammates have told me and what's really been public knowledge based off what they post and different things."

Gaines, 23, whom NCAA officials refused to give a trophy to, said:

"At the time of the national championships, he was still dating women and active with women."

The vocal critic against transgender women competing in women's sports added:

"But now, again, based off social media, he is engaged to another man who claims to be a woman. So two men, but they call themselves lesbians."

Joe Rogan touched on the subject of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships and told his listeners that Gaines not only competed against Thomas, who was assigned male at birth but also against a female swimmer who was transitioning to be a male.

Gaines shed light, saying:

"You've got a six-foot-four man in a woman's swimsuit - with a bulge - next to a woman wearing a speedo with nothing covering her top."

Gaines is also the leader of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute and a strong advocate of Save Women's Sports.