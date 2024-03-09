"Coolest thing ever; Everyday Americans are waking up" - Riley Gaines on appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast - The Joe Rogan Experience. During the podcast, Gaines opened up about his feud with Lia Thomas and various other stories from her life.

The feud started during the 2022 NCAA Championships when Riley Gaines and Lia Thomas were tied for the fifth position in the competition. However, the officials handed Thomas the fifth position while Gaines had to be satisfied with the sixth position.

Since then, the 23-year-old has been highly critical of this sort of participation in women's sports. During the podcast, Riley Gaines also opened up about the restrictions that were put on the athletes as to what could be said about Lia Thomas being a transgender athlete and also urged her fellow Americans to stand up against this injustice.

After the podcast was released on Thursday, March 7, Gaines received a lot of messages showing support for her advocacy for her stance regarding the participation of biological males from the women's division. She took to her Instagram to thank Joe Rogan for the podcast:

"Coolest thing ever!! I've received thousands of messages of support and encouragement since the Joe Rogan podcast dropped. So many have reached out to say they had no idea these things are happening. Thank you, @joerogan!! Every day Americans are waking up."

Riley Gaines shows support for the new bill passed by the Tennessee House regarding the arrest of illegal immigrants

Recently, the Tennessee House passed a bill that will make it mandatory for the police and sheriff departments to inform the federal authorities upon the arrest of an illegal immigrant. The bill amends the earlier bill which gave the police department the option to choose whether they would inform or not.

Riley Gaines has come out in support of this bill and has lauded the Tennesse House for advancing the bill. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud this decision of the House as she wrote:

“Good 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Expand Tweet

The bill was passed on February 6 and was backed by the Republicans. Rusty Grills, a member of the Republican party started during the session:

"This bill would clarify that all law enforcement including police and sheriff's departments would be required to fully cooperate and communicate with the Department of Homeland Security.”

However, the bill has also received heavy criticism from other sections of the community, especially from the Democratic Party. The lawmakers in Nashville and Memphis believe that the immigrants may not open up about the crimes they have committed in front of the police or the sheriff.