"Imagine how bad he would be competing against the men" - Riley Gaines reacts to transgender runner's performance in NCAA tournament

Riley Gaines recently slammed a transgender sprinter named Sadie Schreiner for her performances in the women's competitions. Gaines, who is a social activist, constantly raises her voice against the unfair participation of transwomen in women's sports.

Schreiner is ranked ninth in the 200m of Division 3 and is looking to compete for the NCAA title this weekend. However, her run time was not enough to qualify her even for the D1 or D2. Even after this, there have been cheers for her being 'unbeatable'.

Gaines was quick to react as she took to X (formerly Twitter) and commented:

"If you think he's mediocre compared to the women just imagine how bad he would be competing against the men lol"

Riley Gaines has been extremely critical regarding the participation of transwomen ever since the NCAA 2022 Championships when she had to compete against Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete.

Gaines was tied with Thomas for the fifth position with both players registering the same time at 1:43:40. However, Thomas was handed the fifth and Gaines had to be satisfied with the sixth position. This hurt her sentiments.

She has shared her perspective regarding this "unfair" treatment in her new book "Swimming Against The Current" which is set to release on May 21, 2024. Co-authored by A.J. Gregory, the book is categorized as non-fiction and political commentary.

Riley Gaines says transgender women have a biological advantage

Riley Gaines has stated that transgender athletes, even those who transformed medically via hormones, retain an advantage over women in athletics. Owing to this, she has requested to put restrictions on this sort of participation.

According to reports on Breeze TV, Gaines said:

"It's important to "open the eyes of this generation" to see "how this is harmful to females as well."

Recently, Riley Gaines also highlighted issues of security with the participation of transgender women in women's sports after a transgender player from Kipp Academy in Massachusetts allegedly hit three girls.

She wrote on her social media:

"Trans-identified male player for Kipp Academy in MA injured 3 girls before half time causing Lowell Collegiate Charter School to forfeit. A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it's called brave."

Recently, Riley Gaines also reacted to the news of a transgender basketball player participating in the women's team and then intentionally elbowing one of the players to the side of the face. Besides, she has also urged other fellow athletes to stand up to this injustice in women's sports.