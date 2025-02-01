Riley Gaines reacts as Angel Reese surprises her mother by paying off mortgage on her birthday

Riley Gaines recently expressed her admiration towards Angel Reese as the latter surprised her mother by paying off her mortgage on her birthday. The Chicago Sky power forward gave her mother Angel Webb Reese, also known as "Mama Angel,” the surprise of a lifetime as she celebrated her 54th birthday.

The 22-year-old invited her mother on the latest episode of her podcast Unapologetically Angel. As the mother-daughter duo discussed the Chicago Sky's star, the latter unveiled her surprise. She first bought a birthday cake for her mother and went on to unveil the real surprise.

She took her mother by surprise, who almost dropped her birthday cake before Reese outlined the whole situation.

“Today your mortgage has been paid, you ain’t got to worry about your mortgage no more and if you want to still work and keep yourself, you can keep yourself busy,” Reese said. "And when I move to Chicago—I’m getting a house, y’all—you can come stay with me whenever you want to.”

Riley Gaines highlighted the thoughtful and generous gesture by Reese towards her mother and wrote:

"Angel Reese just retired her mom by paying off her mortgage for her birthday 🥹 pretty amazing."

In an interview with People.com in November 2024, Reese revealed that she'll soon be able to retire her mother by settling her mortgage. Reese's approximate net worth of $ 2 million is earned from her WNBA earnings, Unapologetically Angel podcast, her endorsement deal from Hershey’s Reese’s Pieces, her deal with Reebok, and joining the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball team.

"The person you voted for wants to put Lebron on the court with you" - Riley Gaines reacts to Angel Reese expressing her discontentment over Presidential Election results

Riley Gaines speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following the American Presidential elections, Angel Reese expressed her disappointment with the results. The Republican candidate and former President Donald J. Trump won the elections over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris 312-226. Reese expressed her displeasure with the results, writing:

"I’m so disappointed in America….Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!?"

Riley Gaines, who has backed Trump's campaign wholeheartedly, replied to Reese.

"The person you voted for wants to put Lebron on the court with you lol," Gaines wrote.

Riley Gaines has been an ardent opposer of transgender athletes competing against biological females and Trump recently recognised only two sexes — male and female.

