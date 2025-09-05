Riley Gaines reacts as Jalen Carter gets ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott

Riley Gaines recently reacted to Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. The controversial moment unfolded at the Eagles' NFL season opener on Thursday night. Only six seconds into the season opener, the unsportsmanlike incident stunned the fans and the NFL world by bringing a dramatic turn to the faceoff. The Eagles' defensive tackle Carter and the Cowboys' quarterback were seen in a verbal exchange after the opening kickoff, when the former inexplicably spat on Prescott. The official immediately sent off Carter, leading to his ejection from the Week 1 game for unsportsmanlike conduct.The former University of Kentucky swimmer took a jab at Carter. Gaines shared a video of the heated moment and suggested that if she were in Prescott's place, she would have confronted the situation differently, probably with aggression. &quot;If someone spat on me, it would absolutely be gloves off,&quot; Gaines wrote. The former NCAA athlete also referred to Carter's act as disrespectful. &quot;Spitting on someone is the ultimate form of disrespect,&quot; Gaines added. Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINKSpitting on someone is the ultimate form of disrespectThe Philadelphia Eagles picked Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He rose to become one of the top defensive linemen and played an impressive role in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory last season. Riley Gaines backs the Santa Rosa Junior College volleyball players for challenging Title IX policy that allows transgender athletes on girls' teamsRiley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)Riley Gaines took a jab at Santa Rosa Junior College after three of their volleyball players, including Madison Shaw, Gracie Shaw, and Brielle Galli, registered a complaint after trans-identifying volleyball player Ximena Gomez was allowed to compete alongside them on the girls' team. They lodged the complaint after Gomez caused an injury to Gracie during practice last month. However, the three players were benched by the SRJC women's volleyball coach Ally Sather. The incident received the former swimmer's criticism, who wrote:&quot;A Title IX complaint over safety concerns, lost opportunities &amp; locker room issues has been filed by 3 female athletes on the Santa Rosa women's volleyball team due to a man being on the team.&quot;&quot;I bet you'd never guess which is the man,&quot; Gaines added.A few days back, Riley Gaines also showed her support to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School for forfeiting all girls' field hockey games against teams that included male players.