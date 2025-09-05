  • home icon
  Riley Gaines reacts as Jalen Carter gets ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott

Riley Gaines reacts as Jalen Carter gets ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Sep 05, 2025 03:45 GMT
L to R: Riley Gaines, Jalen Carter and Dak Prescott. (Images by Getty)
L to R: Riley Gaines, Jalen Carter and Dak Prescott. (Images by Getty)

Riley Gaines recently reacted to Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. The controversial moment unfolded at the Eagles' NFL season opener on Thursday night.

Only six seconds into the season opener, the unsportsmanlike incident stunned the fans and the NFL world by bringing a dramatic turn to the faceoff. The Eagles' defensive tackle Carter and the Cowboys' quarterback were seen in a verbal exchange after the opening kickoff, when the former inexplicably spat on Prescott. The official immediately sent off Carter, leading to his ejection from the Week 1 game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer took a jab at Carter. Gaines shared a video of the heated moment and suggested that if she were in Prescott's place, she would have confronted the situation differently, probably with aggression.

"If someone spat on me, it would absolutely be gloves off," Gaines wrote.
The former NCAA athlete also referred to Carter's act as disrespectful.

"Spitting on someone is the ultimate form of disrespect," Gaines added.
The Philadelphia Eagles picked Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He rose to become one of the top defensive linemen and played an impressive role in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory last season.

Riley Gaines backs the Santa Rosa Junior College volleyball players for challenging Title IX policy that allows transgender athletes on girls' teams

Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)
Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines took a jab at Santa Rosa Junior College after three of their volleyball players, including Madison Shaw, Gracie Shaw, and Brielle Galli, registered a complaint after trans-identifying volleyball player Ximena Gomez was allowed to compete alongside them on the girls' team.

They lodged the complaint after Gomez caused an injury to Gracie during practice last month. However, the three players were benched by the SRJC women's volleyball coach Ally Sather. The incident received the former swimmer's criticism, who wrote:

"A Title IX complaint over safety concerns, lost opportunities & locker room issues has been filed by 3 female athletes on the Santa Rosa women's volleyball team due to a man being on the team."
"I bet you'd never guess which is the man," Gaines added.

A few days back, Riley Gaines also showed her support to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School for forfeiting all girls' field hockey games against teams that included male players.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

