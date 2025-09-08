Riley Gaines reacts to the report of US President Donald Trump being booed by the US Open crowd

Former swimmer Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on President Donald Trump being allegedly booed by the crowd ahead of the US Open finals. Trump was present at the Flushing Meadows Complex in order to attend the finals between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy, which was eventually won by Alcaraz.Gaines shared a report from the Rolling Stone magazine on her X account [previously Twitter], which covered the incident in detail. The report claimed that Donald Trump was heckled by the crowd allegedly due to the delay in the match by half an hour because of the sudden changes in the crowd movement due to the President's arrival.However, Trump reportedly responded with a grin to the protests as the match eventually took place. Gaines was seemingly not impressed with the title of the Rolling Stone's report, as she wrote on her X timeline,&quot;They had this headline written and story prepared yesterday at noon&quot;Riley Gaines has endorsed his claims against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, whose participation at the Paris Olympics became a matter of controversy. The former swimmer even vocalized her support for the American president and was acknowledged by Trump when he signed the executive order to ban trans athletes from women's sports in January 2025.When Riley Gaines reacted to Donald Trump's stance over the Maine's administration allowing trans athletes in women's sportsRiley Gaines reacts to President Trump's statement against the Maine governor over the participation of trans athletes in women's sports [Image Source : Getty]Riley Gaines previously shared her thoughts over Donald Trump's statement against the Maine administration. The President of the USA announced through the Education Department that the states that won't implement the executive order on women's sports would stop receiving federal funding and other benefits from the US administration.An X user with the user name @xx_xyathletics shared a video of President Trump speaking over the Maine issue. He simply stated,&quot;Looks like Maine is about to find out.&quot;The former swimmer responded to the claims by resharing the video on her X timeline as she wrote,&quot;Maine would rather lose federal funding than enforce women's sports are only for women. Let that really sink in.&quot;Riley Gaines shared her disapproval towards governor of Maine, Janet Mills, actions. When the Maine administration refused to comply with the executive order banning trans athletes from women's sports.