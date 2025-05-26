Riley Gaines sends critical message about topless protest by transgender group in London over oppression in the UK

Riley Gaines, the former All-American swimmer for the University of Kentucky turned political conservative activist, shared her reaction to a recent trans-right protest in the United Kingdom.

Riley made the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2019, swimming for the University of Kentucky. The swimmer was placed second at the 2021 NCAA Women Swimming & Diving Championships in the 4x200-yard freestyle relay. The former swimmer tied for fifth place at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. Gaines was one of several college athletes who sued the NCAA, accusing them of violating their Title IX rights by permitting a transgender woman to compete at the NCAA championships in 2022.

Riley Gaines shared her critical comment on the recent protest of trans people in the United Kingdom. The video shared on X by @Reduxxmag showed trans-people gathered in the United Kingdom protesting against their oppression without wearing their tops, to which Gaines shared her critical message:

"This is absolutely what "oppressed" people do. Walk around in public topless with their manufactured moobs"

Title IX rights aim to protect individuals from discrimination based on sex in the institutions that receive federal financial assistance. The rights also include protection against discrimination in athletics, admissions, student services and academic programs.

Riley Gaines reflects on her best-seller book she released last year

The former swimmer from the University of Kentucky, Riley Gaines, has become a popular face in the right-wing political landscape of the country. After the 2022 NCAA incident, Gaines received a lot of support from right-wing supporters. Sharing her experiences, she wrote a book, 'Swimming Against the Current', which became a national bestseller. Gaines reflected on the launch year and shared an emotional note on her Instagram recently:

"One year ago today, I released a book that became a national best-seller within weeks. Because of YOU — your support, the continued demand, and the ongoing cultural conversation — we’re releasing a brand-new paperback edition of Swimming Against the Current TODAY! To the thousands who have reached out and shared how this book gave you the courage to do the hard or unpopular thing: you can’t begin to know how much that means to me......"

Riley Gaines' meteoric rise in politics has overshadowed her athletic side. The former swimmer won a gold medal in the 200-yard butterfly at the SEC Championship in 2022 in Knoxville and also won gold for the 800-yard freestyle in 2021 in Columbia. Being invited to the 2021 US Olympic tryouts, she failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

