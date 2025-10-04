Riley Gaines slams Netflix over LGBTQ kids theme as brand's stock dips amid Elon Musk-led boycott 

American political activist Riley Gaines shared her reaction as Netflix's stock recorded it's largest weekly drop since April after Elon Musk called for a boycott of the streaming service due to it's LGBTQ+ and &quot;pro-trans&quot; content. Musk took to X and urged other users to cancel their subscriptions, leading to the brand's stock taking a huge hit. Riley Gaines is known for being an advocate against the inclusion of transgender women in women's sports and was present when Donald Trump signed the executive order that banned transgender athletes from women's sports. Gaines was a competitive swimmer for the University of Kentucky and gained attention for her fifth-place tie with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Championships. In a post on X, Gaines shared her reaction to a clip from the Netflix show, &quot;Dead End: Paranormal Park,&quot; which featured a transgender character. She wrote:&quot;This is what happens when you try to disguise cartoon lesbian make out scenes as &quot;child entertainment&quot;. Try Angel Guild at http://Angel.com instead&quot;Riley Gaines recently announced that she and her husband, Louis Barker, welcomed a baby girl named Margot, calling it a love like no other. Riley Gaines on her online clash with Simone Biles: &quot;I was heartbroken&quot;Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference, Miami - Source: GettyRiley Gaines recently discussed her clash with Simone Biles on social media, stating that she was 'heartbroken' after Biles had called her 'sick ' and 'a sore loser'. The gymnast responded to a post Gaines made on X where she referred to a transgender player on a Minnesota high school softball team as 'a boy'. In an interview with Stephen A Smith, Gaines discussed the issue: (7:47 onwards)&quot;Simone, her illustrious career, what she's done for the sport of gymnastics, what she's done for women's sports in general is much broader than gymnastics. I have looked up to her and admired her. I mean, I watched her compete in 2016, 2020, 2024, the past nine years at this point. I've admired Simone Biles.&quot;&quot;So when I got this notification on my phone that I had been tagged in something on X from Simone, I was like overwhelmed with excitement and starstruck. I click on it and I read what she just said out loud, and I read it again and again. I clicked the profile and then I went back and I clicked the profile again to make sure it was really Simone Biles. This wasn't a fake account and it really was Simone Biles. And I was heartbroken.&quot;Simone Biles would later go on to apologise for the comments she made on Gaines, with Gaines accepting the apology but standing firm in her stance.