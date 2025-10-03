'She's everything I've ever fought for' - Riley Gaines gets emotional amid fight for women's sports as she announces daughter's birth

Riley Gaines recently expressed her emotions about her fight for women's sports as she announced the birth of her newborn girl. The 25-year-old swimmer-turned-social activist has named her daughter Margot.Gaines recently shared a post from Fox News on her X account, which shared an affectionate moment between her and her husband, Louis Barker, alongside the newborn. Gaines remembered her long, arduous campaign for women's sports as she wrote on her X post, &quot;She's everything I've ever fought for&quot;Gaines previously announced the birth of her daughter on her Instagram account. She penned an emotional note through her Instagram post as she wrote, &quot;There's nothing that could've prepared me for a love like this. God has blessed us beyond belief. Welcome to the world, sweet Margot !!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a previous conversation with the media after announcing her pregnancy in July 2025, Gaines revealed that she was fighting for a better future for her daughter. In her words, “There is nothing more vulnerable than a child in the womb. This battle over women’s sports isn’t a fight about hate; it’s a fight about truth. It’s not about exclusion, it’s about protection. It’s not about politics; it’s about the type of world we’re creating for my daughter.Riley Gaines married Louis Barker in 2022. Barker also represented the Kentucky Wildcats [University of Kentucky] in collegiate swimming. When Riley Gaines revealed lesser known facts about her pregnancy Riley Gaines gets candid about her pregnancy [Image Source : Getty] Riley Gaines previously shared some lesser-known incidents about her pregnancy. In her conversation with The Conservateur, the swimmer-turned-social activist revealed that she wasn't aware of her pregnancy when she attended the oath-taking ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America.Gaines talked about the incident as she mentioned,&quot;My pregnancy has been a breeze… I’ve felt the exact same as prior to conception— no nausea, no sickness, no fatigue, no aversions. The main side effect is that my pants don’t fit.&quot;The swimmer-turned-social activist further added, &quot;At Christmas we sat down and asked, ‘Do we want to expand our family?’ We decided, if it happens, it happens. Baby girl got to go to the inauguration. I didn’t know she was there at the time, but she watched as President Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president.&quot;Riley Gaines had previously campaigned for Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential elections, which he won by a thumping majority of 312 votes. President Trump also openly acknowledged Gaines' efforts towards protecting women's sports when he signed the executive order in February 2025 that barred trans athletes from participating in women's sports.