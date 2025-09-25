"She watched as President Donald Trump was inaugurated" - Riley Gaines reveals she didn’t know she was pregnant during the elections

American political activist Riley Gaines has revealed that she did not know she was pregnant during the second inauguration of Donald Trump as the U.S President. Gaines, who previously said that she is expecting her baby girl to be born this month, previously revealed that she was 26 weeks pregnant in June. Donald Trump was inaugurated as President on January 20th at the US Capitol Rotunda, with Gaines in attendance as well.

Riley Gaines is expecting her first child with her husband, Louis Barker. The couple first met at the University of Kentucky, where they both competed as swimmers in NCAA competitions. Both Barker and Gaines earned multiple honors during their time there, with Barker earning top-five finishes in the SEC Championships and Gaines becoming a 12-time All-American.

In an interview with The Conservateur, Gaines said:

"My pregnancy has been a breeze… I’ve felt the exact same as prior to conception— no nausea, no sickness, no fatigue, no aversions. The main side effect is that my pants don’t fit."

"At Christmas we sat down and asked, ‘Do we want to expand our family?’ We decided, if it happens, it happens. Baby girl got to go to the inauguration. I didn’t know she was there at the time, but she watched as President Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president."

Riley Gaines attended Donald Trump's inauguration as a guest of Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa as a Republican.

Riley Gaines pays tribute to Charlie Kirk: "I’ve lost a friend, a mentor, the person I go to"

Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines shared a heartfelt tribute for Charlie Kirk after his tragic assassination on September 10th. According to Fox News, Gaines said:

"I’ve lost a friend, a mentor, the person I go to. The intellectual mind and genius that is Charlie Kirk, the generational talent, I truthfully believe that his impact alone as one person and what he’s been able to do through Turning Point, which I’m a very very proud contributor of, I talk about it on this show all the time, what he’s been able to do is transform a nation, revive a culture. A culture of young people, people just like me."

"We don’t have to live like this. We shouldn’t have to live like this, in fear of speaking the truth – raw and unfiltered."

Charlie Kirk was an active supporter of Donald Trump, with the American president also attending a memorial service held for him in Arizona this past week.

