"They feel justified in their killings"- Riley Gaines shares raw thoughts on the mentality of Charlie Kirk's assassin

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 25, 2025 04:23 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines opens up on the mentality of Charlie Kirk's assassin [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines got candid about the mentality of Charlie Kirk's assassin. Charlie Kirk was allegedly assassinated by Tyler Robinson, who is currently under the custody of Utah police.

The swimmer turned social activist shared the post of content creator and conservative activist Benny Johnson over her X account [formerly Twitter]. Johnson referred to a recent shooting at the Dallas ICE facility in the state of Texas, which had anti-ICE messages engraved on the ammunition. The shooting left a detainee and two others dead.

Johnson wrote in his X post,

"Charlie Kirk's assassin used ammo engraved with anti-fascist messages. The Dallas ICE facility shooter used ammo engraved with anti-ICE messages. The pattern is impossible to ignore. Something very dark and evil is happening, and it must be stopped with full force."
Riley Gaines responded to his claims by sharing the post on her X account. She wrote in the caption,

"Luigi too.They’re engraving the casings because they feel justified in their killings. They WANT people to know why. They truly believe they are morally superior to their target. And they've been empowered to act with the confidence that they won’t be held accountable."
The Luigi mention made by Riley Gaines was a reference to Luigi Mangione, who had killed Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, in December 2024. Mangione is currently facing trial for the crime he allegedly committed.

When Riley Gaines called out Wikipedia for editing references to Brett Kavanaugh's attempted killer

Riley Gaines reacts to Wikipedia&#039;s edit on Brett Kavanaugh&#039;s attempted killer [Image Source : Getty]
Riley Gaines reacts to Wikipedia's edit on Brett Kavanaugh's attempted killer [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously reacted to Wikipedia's edit on John Roske, who is accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Roske's gender was apparently changed on Wikipedia in less than 24 hours after he publicly identified as a trans woman.

Gaines responded to this decision by posting on her X account,

"It's been 24 hours since the man who tried to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh publicly identified himself as a woman and Wikipedia has already rewritten history. Wikipedia is a deep, deep well of leftist propaganda."
For the uninitiated, Nicholas John Roske [now Sophie Roske] was arrested with burglary tools and a gun outside Justice Kavanaugh's Maryland home in June 2022. Roske claimed that he was there to kill Justice Kavanaugh for his alleged stance on the Joe vs Wade case, which was connected to the right of abortion, following which he was arrested. Roske is currently facing trial.

Riley Gaines had previously called out former CNN journalist John Lemon for his objection to the display of Christianity at the memorial service held in honor of Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk was assassinated while delivering a lecture at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Animesh Pandey

