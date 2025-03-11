Riley Gaines slams Whoopi Goldberg's bizarre defense of the trans athletes on 'The View' show for being 'unintellectual'

Riley Gaines recently called out former actress Whoopi Goldberg for her bizarre defense of trans athletes on the talk show 'The View'. Goldberg was conducting a debate on the participation of trans athletes in women's sports when she made the comments.

Ad

Republican senator Laurel Libby shared a video from 'The View', where Goldberg was ranting about the campaign against trans athletes, on her X timeline. Libby wrote in the caption:

"The View tried to tackle the topic of biological males competing in girls' sports and it went pretty much exactly how you'd expect. Whoopi Goldberg offering a rambling word salad that, in actuality, said very little of substance."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gaines couldn't help but express her indignation at the bizarre defense shared by Goldberg. She shared the video on her timeline with the following caption:

"I will never not be impressed by how unintellectual and out of touch the women of The View are lol. Absolutely remarkable."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This wasn't all. Gaines further posted another excerpt, where Goldberg attempted to call out Gavin Newsom, the governor of California who surprisingly didn't agree with the idea of allowing trans athletes in women's sports. Gaines shared a quote from the show as she remarked:

" 'God doesn’t make mistakes. The challenge is not to the trans people, it’s to the people who are not trans. THAT is who God is looking to see how you treat people."

Ad

"Blasphemy. Just when you think Whoopi can't get any more stupid, she proves us all wrong," she added.

Riley Gaines had previously called out trans congresswoman Sarah McBride for allegedly promoting gender-affirming care in primary schools. She also filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in early 2024 along with 15 other athletes for being biased towards trans athletes.

Riley Gaines reacts to 'The View' on transgender bathroom row

Riley Gaines reacts to 'The View' transgender bathroom row [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines' remarks on Whoopi Goldberg aren't the first time the 24-year-old social activist has been at loggerheads with the former actress or her talk show, 'The View'. In November 2024, Gaines had called out 'The View' for dismissing the concerns around the harassment of Republican senator Nancy Mace, who was heckled for raising her concerns for a women's only restroom at Capitol Hill.

Ad

The panelists on 'The View' reacted to the Capitol Hill row and criticized Mace for merely presenting her views. The video was shared by an X user @libsoftiktok, who called them out for their dismissive tone on a sensitive subject.

Gaines shared the video on her X timeline and added:

""I'm so tired of the "it's just one person!" argument. Yes, it's ONE narcissistic man but he's imposing himself on ALL women."

Ad

This wasn't all. The 24-year-old NCAA swimmer turned social activist also slammed Goldberg for her comments that very few trans athletes participate in women's sports. In another post on her X timeline, Gaines remarked:

"Whoopi Goldberg says there are only ~100 people who identify as trans competing in public school sports. This is, of course, verifiably false. I'd be happy to join @TheView and discuss."

Riley Gaines has been persistently campaigning against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports since 2022. She also campaigned against the bias shown towards Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback