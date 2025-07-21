  • home icon
"RIP"- Track World mourns the demise of legendary coach Joe Vigil who guided 425 All-American honors and 87 National Titles

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 21, 2025 03:58 GMT
Track World mourns the passing of Joe Vigil, who coached several national champions [Image Source : Getty]
Track World mourns the passing of Joe Vigil, who coached several national champions [Image Source : Getty]

The track world paid their condolences to the legendary coach Joe Vigil, who passed away at the age of 95. Vigil was a former track and field coach at Adams State University, who guided 425 athletes to All-American honors and 87 National champions to unprecedented glory.

Coach Damon Martin, who assisted Vigil at Adams State University, paid an emotional tribute. According to him, Vigil belonged to the track and field version of Mount Rushmore. In his words,

“In the sports of cross country and track & field, Coach Vigil belongs on our version of Mount Rushmore. He was an incredible motivator, a superior coach, one of the godfathers of coaching education in the United States, and a great mentor to so many of us around the world. He told me point blank on many occasions to be an impact person. I don’t know if there will ever be a more impactful person in our sports and our community than Coach Vigil."
Coach Hutch, the track and field coach at Newberry College, paid his tributes as he commented,

"One of the All Time Greats! RIP 🙏"
Screengrabs of comments posted in honor of Joe Vigil [Image Source: Citius Mag Instagram]
Screengrabs of comments posted in honor of Joe Vigil [Image Source: Citius Mag Instagram]

Deena Kastor, one of his most prominent students who went on to win a bronze at the Athens Olympics in 2004, poured her heart out as she wrote,

"Thanks for the beautiful words to describe Coach. He was a gift to the running world. 🌎"

Long-distance runner and digital creator Amalia Dorion also paid her respects as she posted,

"An absolute legend. grateful to have been able to meet the legend. thankful for what he did for this sport💚💛"

Pro marathon athlete Ashlee Powers left a comment that read,

"rest in peace to a legend 🙏🏼"

Noah McMurtrey, an Arkansas track athlete, commended Joe Vigil's contribution to the field by saying,

"American distance running wouldn't be what it is today without him. RIP to a legend"
Screengrabs of comments posted in honor of Joe Vigil [Image Source: Citius Mag Instagram]
Screengrabs of comments posted in honor of Joe Vigil [Image Source: Citius Mag Instagram]

Joe Vigil joined Adams State University [also his alma mater] as a track and field coach in 1965. Till 1993, he coached and taught at the university before shifting his focus to elite athletes.

Who is Joe Vigil?

All about Joe Vigil, the legendary track and field coach from Adams State University [Image Source: Getty]
All about Joe Vigil, the legendary track and field coach from Adams State University [Image Source: Getty]

Joseph Isabel Vigil, better known as Joe Vigil, was born on November 25, 1929, in Antonito, Colorado, United States of America. After high school and a short spell in the US Navy, Vigil went to Adams State University to pursue his higher studies.

Vigil earned a BA in biology, followed by an MA in education from Adams State. The track and field coach later completed his MS in chemistry from Colorado College in 1964 before securing his PhD in exercise physiology from the University of New Mexico in 1972. In between, the track and field coach was also a part of the committee that organized the first-ever US Olympic trials for the marathon in Alamosa.

Vigil began his coaching career at Alamosa High School, where he served for 12 years before re-joining Adams State University in 1965 as a track and field coach. Under his tenure, the University won a whopping 19 national titles in track and field & cross country. Vigil, who stressed the importance of education, ensured a 95% graduation rate for the student athletes coached under his tenure.

Some of the best students of Joe Vigil went on to represent the USA at the Olympics. Pat Porter, who was the national champion in the 10000m, represented the USA at both the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 and the Seoul Olympics in 1988 in the men's 10000m event. However, Vigil's greatest moment of glory came in 2004, when his pupil Deena Kastor went on to win the bronze medal in the women's marathon held at the Athens Olympics. For his multiple achievements, Joe Vigil was awarded the IAAF Coaching Achievement of the Year in 2018.

