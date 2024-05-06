"Rivalry between who?"- Noah Lyles does not see any competition between USA and Canada in men's 4x100m relay

Noah Lyles has dismissed any competition between the USA's and Canada’s 4x100m relay teams. Lyles led America to a world lead while Canada finished 2nd at the World Athletic Relays 2024.

USA emerged as the team to beat in the relay events at the World Athletic Relays. They swept four relay titles, missing out on the 4x400m relay after Saturday’s disqualification.

In the highly anticipated 4x100m relay showdown, Courtney Lindsey gave the US a dominating lead at the start. Kenny Bednarek and Kyree King joined hands with strong performances before Noah Lyles raced to the finish line in a world-leading time of 37.40s. Olympic champion Andre De Grasse anchored Canada to a silver medal in 37.89s.

During a post-race interview with Citius Magazine, Lyles was asked what he thought about the rivalry between the USA and Canada in the relay events. The reigning world champion dismissed the rivalry talk, claiming nobody could compete with the American team.

"Rivalry between who? Who? Who?", Lyles declared.

America hasn't won the Olympic gold in the men's 4x100m since 2000. When asked whether he felt any extra pressure due to it, Noah Lyles claimed that had he been on the relay team at the Tokyo Olympics, America would have taken the gold medal home.

"I mean I wasn't on the team last time so. Every time I have been on the anchor, we win. That's all I got to say."

Noah Lyles opens 100m outdoor season at Tom Jones Memorial

Noah Lyles opened his highly anticipated outdoor season in the 100m event at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida. He clocked 10.01s to edge out Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek narrowly.

While both Lyles and Bednarek were awarded the same title, the reigning world champion had crossed the finish line five-thousands of a second faster. Kyree King of the USA finished third in 10.04s.

Noah Lyles featured in his second 100m event of the season at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024. The 26-year-old showed blistering top-end speed once again to finish first in 9.96s. Speaking with NBC after the race, Lyles revealed that winning the Olympic gold in the 100m event was 'still ringing' in his head,

"Ever since indoors, I've been thinking about it (gold medal). Even though I push it little further back because we got to go to the Olympic trials and make the team first, and that's still ringing in my head."