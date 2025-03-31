Rocco Welsh confirms commitment to Penn State Wrestling and opens up on plans to compete in Carter Starocci's weight class

Rocco Welsh recently announced his commitment to Penn State and is planning to compete in the 184-pound weight class for the Nittany Lions, filling the spot vacated by Carter Starocci. He was the 2024 NCAA runner-up from Ohio State at 174 pounds. Welsh, during his redshirt year, competed at 184 pounds and recorded 15-0 with three pins and seven technical falls.

According to Welsh, he made the decision because he wanted to train with the best partners. He believes this move will help him reach his full potential. Welsh is likely to compete with redshirt freshman Zack Ryder at Penn State. Ryder completed his redshirt season with 8-0 an record.

Rocco Welsh confirmed the news with an Instagram post that read:

"I’m coming home. Excited for this opportunity. 🦁"

College-level wrestlers can take a year off from official competition with the use of a redshirt. The term started in 1937 when Warren Alfson from the University of Nebraska decided to practice for a year without playing in games. He wore a red shirt during practices, leading to the launch of the term 'redshirt'.

Rocco Welsh reflects on his upcoming season at Penn State.

Rocco Welsh/ Source: Instagram/ @rocco1welsh

During a recent interview with Justin Basch on March 30, 2025, Rocco Welsh shared about his transition to Penn State and his mindset heading into college competition. He reflected on his high school wrestling career and revealed how it prepared him for the next level. In addition, he shared that he also received NIL offers from different schools, but he chose Penn State for wrestling and not for money.

Reflecting on the season at Penn State, Basch asked:

"What are you looking forward to the most about a change of scenery, getting to Penn State? (11:16 onwards)"

The wrestler responded:

"Just being in the room with all those really good partners and the coaches obviously, they accomplish all the stuff, that I want to accomplish there and I think it's going to be just really like a confidence thing. There's other guys in the program that are doing the stuff that you want to accomplish so it's like it can be done there and I'm really that's just really what I'm excited about."

Rocco Welsh recently competed at the Croatia Open Ranking Series in February and secured third place. He is now preparing for the US Open at 79 kg.

