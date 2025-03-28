Carter Starocci's Penn State Wrestling set to welcome true freshman in latest transfer portal pick

Penn State Nittany Lions, well known for producing wrestlers like Carter Starocci, is all set to add a new member to their club. Rocco Welsh will be joining the Nittany Lions soon.

Welsh represented the Ohio State Buckeyes before joining the transfer portal. As a freshman, the wrestler finished runners up at the NCAA Championships in the 174 lbs. category in 2024.

Welsh, who hails from Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, will be joining the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 174 lbs. category, the same category that Starocci competed in till 2024.

Starocci has recently completed his eligibility as a collegiate wrestler. The 24-year-old wrestler created history as one of the first wrestlers to win five consecutive titles at the NCAA Championships.

Starocci also struck gold at the Big Ten Championships. Since 2022, he never lost a single edition. If not for his knee injury, Starocci would have won four consecutive editions at the Big Ten Championships. Apart from the above, Starocci also has an Under 23 World Championships bronze medal to his credit.

Carter Starocci shares his feelings about being recognized by Donald Trump after his fifth consecutive NCAA Championships victory

Carter Starocci being embraced by Donald Trump at the NCAA Championships 2025 [Image Source: Getty]

Carter Starocci finished his final year as a collegiate wrestler on a superb note with a fifth consecutive victory at the NCAA Championships. However, he wasn't prepared for the way President Donald Trump would welcome him.

Trump, who was visiting the final day of the NCAA Championships as a special guest, not only embraced him, but also acknowledged his efforts. An overwhelmed Starocci opened up about his interaction with President Trump in a conversation with Newsmax.

“I mean, it's a really big honor, I think, especially after winning, obviously, it's being the first person ever to win five national titles. And I think being able to experience that moment with our president just makes that moment even much more special. And I think even to cap that off, with our team winning the national title as well, just makes it night really one remarkable time," mentioned the wrestler [0:40 onwards]

In a conversation with the media after the Championships, the 24-year-old wrestler also shared his admiration for President Trump. In his words,

“I like watching his interviews because he’s a big personality. He has a set of big b*lls. I like how his mind works. Pretty big being with him."

Carter Starocci has maintained that the NCAA Championships won't be his final wrestling tournament, and he might consider expanding his career in international wrestling if everything goes right.

