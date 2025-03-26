Carter Starocci makes feelings known on being recognized by President Donald Trump after historic NCAA journey

The freestyle and former folkstyle wrestler Carter Starocci recently shared his thoughts on being acknowledged by the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump, after his fifth NCAA title win. The Penn State wrestling star became the first NCAA athlete to win five championship titles last week.

In the final 2025 NCAA Championship match, Starocci faced Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen and defeated him with the concluding score of 4-3. He clinched his fifth NCAA title in the 184-pound category after winning his previous four championship titles in the 174-pound category.

During his recent interview with Newsmax’s Wake Up America, the prominent Penn State wrestler expressed that he felt honored by celebrating his colossal win with the President of the United States. Starocci also noted that Penn State Nittany Lions' victory in the 2025 NCAA Championship added significance to his celebrations.

He shared [0:40 onwards]:

“I mean, it's a really big honor, I think, especially after winning, obviously, it's being the first person ever to win five national titles. And I think being able to experience that moment with our president just makes that moment even much more special. And I think even to cap that off, with our team winning the national title as well, just makes it night really one remarkable time.”

Carter Starocci has cemented his legacy in his collegiate career and the NCAA Wrestling program by becoming the first wrestler to hold five championship titles. He was able to achieve his fifth title due to the extra year of eligibility. The extra year was given to the athletes who competed during the COVID-affected season.

Carter Starocci shares his emotions after winning his fifth NCAA title

Carter Starocci 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci has led a successful collegiate career with Penn State’s wrestling program. Along with his title achievements, he is also a three-time Big Ten Conference champion and has received All-American honors five times. During his interview with Penn State Wrestling, Starocci expressed his emotions after registering the historic NCAA win.

He mentioned [1:32 onwards]:

“It means a lot to me. It's always cool but one thing that Coach Cael [Sanderson] really instills in us is that this is all just preparation for the next thing. In God's eyes, I don't think he looks at anyone different. If you're national champ or not. I feel like he kind of goes off your character and who you are as a person. I love to do it but I think it ends at that. I don't think it's anything more, anything less.”

Starocci also won a bronze medal in the U23 World Championships in the 79 kg category in 2022. During his high school wrestling career, he clinched two PIAA state championships.

