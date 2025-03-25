"Champions don't rest"- Carter Starocci makes his feelings known after historic NCAA Championship title win

Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts after making history as the first wrestler to win the fifth consecutive NCAA Wrestling Championships title. Soon after the remarkable victory, the American wrestler returned to the gym and shared a motivational message indicating his consistency and dedication.

The 24-year-old began this year's NCAA season with the aim of winning his fifth NCAA title and displayed great wrestling prowess in the Big Ten Championships early in the season. His dominance continued at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 where he defeated Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen, the reigning champion of the 184 pound division, with a score of 4-1 to clinch the ultimate title.

The American wrestler expressed his elation at creating history in the NCAA circuit and hoped to continue to put forward great performances in the future. Starocci revealed that he stepped into the mat with an attacking mindset and was very confident about his abilities, as he had worked very hard during the preparations.

As soon as the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 were over, Starocci returned to his gym to continue his training and shared a picture on Instagram with a encouraging message.

" All day. Championships don't rest," he wrote.

Carter Starocci's message to himself before competing in the finals

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci penned a motivational message to himself before his appearance in the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American athlete reflected on his journey as a wrestler and recalled his past experiences with similar high-pressure moments and how he emerged victorious through them.

Moreover, he stressed how he had worked very hard throughout the off-season and this was the right moment for him to display his skill to the best of his abilities.

“They can’t stop you. You’d be so proud of where you are. You’ve always wanted to be an athlete on the biggest of stages and playing in the biggest moments. You always worked hard, you always believed. Tonight we show unshaken commitment and focus.Tonight we show what it is to dream. Tonight we arrive home, tonight we come alive. Thank You God.You win these matches before they start. It’s all in the eyes. They never lie," he wrote.

Starocci expressed his desire to win once again and emerge as one of the greatest wrestlers to compete in the NCAA circuit.

