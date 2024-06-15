Rock Tahoe Half Marathon 2024- Event Information, Schedule and Shuttle Service 

The Rock Tahoe Half Marathon is scheduled for the 15 June 2024 at the Spooner Summit. The course of the half marathon is designed in such a manner that the runners would be able to enjoy the picturesque view of the east shoreline of Lake Tahoe.

The half-marathon route offers a scenic course to run on as runners pass through Logan Shoals, Cave Rock, Round Hill Pines, and Rabe Meadow. The start point of the Rock Tahoe Half Marathon is situated at an elevation of 7045 ft and the finish point of the marathon is located at an elevation of 6230 ft.

The Rock Tahoe Half Marathon offers two start times based on the runner's projected completion time. The half marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m. for walkers/joggers projecting a finish time in between 3 to 4 hours. 8:00 a.m. would be the start time for runners projecting a finish time of under 3 hours.

The half marathon will be flagged off at the Spooner Summit at the Junction of Hwy 28 & Hwy 50 and the finish line of the half marathon is at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe Back Parking Lot.

Rock Tahoe Half Marathon - Schedule

Saturday, June 15, 2024

HALF MARATHON

7:00 a.m. - Flag off for walkers/joggers projecting finish time of 3 to 4 hours

8:00 a.m. - Flag off for runners projecting finish time of under 3 hours

EXPO AT THE FINISH LINE

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

LOCATION - Back parking lot of Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

Several activities will be conducted at the expo like yoga along with a recovery lounge for the runners.

PRIZE DISTRIBUTION FOR WINNERS

The overall winner across the male and female disciplines will be awarded along with the top three finishers in each age group at 10:30 a.m. by the Finish Line.

POOL PARTY - POST RACE

A pool party has been organized which is accessible to all the runners and their guests from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm.

Rock Tahoe Half Marathon - Shuttle Service

Shuttle service will be available for runners which will drop the runners directly at the start line of the Half Marathon at the Spooner Summit from the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino.

Three shuttles have been made available in accordance with the commencement of the races.

The shuttle times are as follows:

5:45 a.m. - For runners opting for the 7 am start time

6:15 a.m. - For runners opting for the 8 am start time

7:00 a.m. - For runners opting for the 8 am start time