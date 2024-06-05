Royal City Inferno Track and Field Festival 2024 Results: Quanera Hayes leads 400m, Roxroy Cato tops 400m hurdles

Top elite athletes showcased their exceptional skills at the 2024 Royal City Inferno Track and Field Festival. The 2024 edition featured multiple events for male, female, and para-athletes, including 100m, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 5000m, 1500m, and field events, consisting of pole vault, long jump and high jump.

The 2024 Royal City Inferno Track and Field Festival, hosted by the Royal City Athletics Club was held on Tuesday, June 4 at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. Let's take a look at the results of the 2024 Royal City Inferno Track and Field Festival.

Quanera Hayes dominates 400m at the 2024 Royal City Inferno Track and Field Festival after leading in the event at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet

Quanera Hayes celebrates after winning the Women's 400m final during the Weltklasse Zurich, in Switzerland.

Quanera Hayes secured the top place in the 400m at the 2024 Royal City Inferno Track and Field Festival by registering a stunning time of Quanera Hayes 50.44 seconds to surpass Lauren Gale Zoe Sherar, who posted 50.47 and 50.79 seconds, respectively. At the recently held Edwin Moses Legends Meet, she topped the event, registering an impressive time of 50.88 seconds.

Roxroy Cato led his pet event, the 400m hurdles, by posting a time of 48.42s. He was followed by James Smith Il (49.05) and Rilwa Alowonle (50.07). The list of the top five finishers of the final events at the 2024 Royal City Inferno Track and Field Festival is given below.

Men 400 Meter Hurdles:

Roxroy Cato - 48.42 James Smith Il - 49.05 Rilwa Alowonle - 50.07 Justin Rose- 50.49 Ben Tilson - 52.41

Women 400 Meter Hurdles:

Robyn Brown - 57.15 Marie-Frederique Poulin - 58.07 Reyne Rodrigues - 58.94 Bridget Brennan - 1:00.43 Mary Ollier - 1:02.27

Women 400 Meter Dash:

Quanera Hayes - 50.44 Lauren Gale - 50.47 Zoe Sherar - 50.79 Madeline Price - 51.42 Jada Griffin - 52.17

Men 400 Meter Dash:

Austin Cole - 45.61 Steven Solomon - 46.25 Ibrahim Ayorinde - 46.50 Tyler Daniel Harper - 47.50 Callum Robinson - 48.14

Men 400 Meter Dash Para:

Noah Dommasch - 50.69 Thomas Normandeau - 50.73 Brendan Cote-Williamson - 51.23 David Johnson - 52.10 Joshua Roberto - 56.84

Men 800 Meter Run Elite at the 2024 Royal City Inferno Track and Field Festival:

Zakary Mama-Yari - 1:45.93 Hazem Miawad - 1:46.50 Abdullahi Hassan - 1:47.08 Stephen Evans - 1:47.39 Leroy Russell - 1:47.93

Women 800 Meter Run Elite:

Lucia Stafford - 2:00.50 Taiya Shelby - 2:02.07 Rachel Gearing - 2:02.32 Emma Dagenais - 2:03.21 Tiana LoStracco - 2:03.90

Men 110 Meter Hurdles Elite:

Craig Thorne - 13.58 Gregory Michel - 14.00 Ryder King - 14.05 Tamarri Lindo - 14.06 Mauricio Vazquez - 14.26

Men 100 Meter Dash Elite:

Usheoritse Itsekiri - 9.97 Eliezer Adjibi - 9.98 Duan Asemota - 10.06 Malachi Murray - 10.11 Ilias Garcia - 10.13

Men 1500 Meter Run Elite:

Matthew Beaudet - 3:38.72 Jude Wheeler-Dee - 3:39.02 Robert Napolitano - 3:39.17 Cameron Proceviat - 3:40.29 André Alie-Lamarche - 3:40.35

Women 200 Meter Dash Ambulatory:

Amanda Rummery - 26.01 Sheriauna Haase - 26.35 Laure Tymen - 26.66 Megan Torrence - 26.86 Marissa Papaconstantinou - 27.84

Women 200 Meter Dash Elite:

Lauren Gale - 22.85 Jacqueline Madogo - 23.01 Kristina Knott - 23.24 Madeline Price - 23.65 Ashlan Best - 23.84M

Women 1500 Meter Run Elite at the 2024 Royal City Inferno Track and Field Festival:

Kate Current - 4:08.93 Cameron Ormond - 4:15.45 Sophie Coutts - 4:21.17 Julia Agostinelli - 4:21.76 Sevanne Ghazarian - 4:22.01

Women 100 Meter Hurdles Elite:

Mariam Abdul-Rashid - 12.70 Michelle Harrison - 12.83 Tatiana Aholou - 13.06 Adenike Abiodun - 13.36 Hailey Reid - 13.42

Men 5000 Meter Run Elite:

Jeremy Coughler - 13:56.83 Andrew Davies - 14:03.41 Nicholas Bannon - 14:03.65 Dylan Alick - 14:04.94 Felix Quirion - 14:09.74

Women Pole Vault Elite:

Kristen Leland - 4.53m Misaki Morota - 4.42m Brynn King - 4.30m Alysha Newman - 4.30m Rachel Hyink - 4.10m Jennifer Elizarov - 4.10m

Men High Jump Elite:

Mayson Conner - 2.23m Dontavious Hill - 2.21m Aiden Grout - 2.17m Stefan Duvivier - 2.09m Noel Vanderzee - 2.09m

Men Long Jump:

Dajuan Seward - 7.34m Ryan Denman - 7.20m Robert Gerstner - 7.11m Arman Shahzadeh - 7.11m Graham Hutchison-Campbel - 7.08m