Ryan Crouser reveals personal bests in weight training 

Shot put world champion Ryan Crouser recently revealed his weight-training personal bests. The 31-year-old had a stunning start to his 2024 season in February, winning his first gold medal at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships. He also made headlines for winning gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The American athlete is the reigning shot put world champion who also specializes in the discus event. Considered the greatest shot putter of all time, Crouser holds the outdoor world record of 23.56 m that he set in 2023 and also the indoor world record of 22.82 m since January 2021.

Crouser also became a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the shot put event following his performances in 2016 and 2020.

Recently, the four-time national champion in the indoor section shared his training personal bests. During a podcast with USATF, host Wallace Spearmon, a former American athlete, asked Crouser a set of his personal bests. He began by asking the shot putter his maximum bench press.

Crouser revealed:

"Max bench 250 K so 550."

Crouser then shared his squat personal best:

"Squat 725."

Lastly, the athlete shared his views on snatch:

"Snatch. Snatch is one of the better lifts. So power snatch 160K so 352."

Ryan Crouser won gold at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Crouser at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

On March 1, Ryan Crouser stunned the sports arena by winning his first indoor world championships in Glasgow. The athlete, who holds an indoor world record of 22.82m, threw a triumphant 22.77m.

Behind Crouser was New Zealand’s Tom Walsh who won the silver medal by throwing 22.07m. Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri settled for the bronze medal with a throw of 21.96m.

After the shot-put event, the world indoor champion expressed his happiness to Arkansas Razorbacks in an interview:

“I’m happy tonight,” stated Crouser. “This is a big stepping stone towards the Olympics. In the middle of the winter, you need to have a moment when you think there are just six weeks to a major championships.

He added:

“It’s great to get a championships record. My strength is very good. I’m excited about what I can throw this season.”

Crouser previously won the silver medal in the shot put at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships by throwing 22.44.

Ryan Crouser is an easy Olympic gold medal favorite in the upcoming championship in July. Moreover, if he wins, he could become the first person to win a third Olympic gold medal in shot put.