Ryan Murphy opens up on his wife Bridget Konttinen's contribution as he gears up for the Olympic season

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy recently opened up on his wife Bridget Konttinen’s contribution to his successful swimming career. The 28-year-old is currently preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will be his third Olympic games as a competitive swimmer.

Ryan Murphy married Bridget Konttinen on September 30, 2023. The couple dated for 11 years before they got engaged in 2022. Murphy and Konttinen were college sweethearts at the University of California, Berkeley. They made their relationships public in 2012 through their respective social media handles.

Konttinen has supported Murphy throughout the ups and downs of his swimming career. Now, as the swimmer is preparing to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024, he could not help but mention the commendable support his sweetheart has provided in his journey.

During a recent interview with People, Ryan Murphy said about his wife:

"She's been a huge part of my success over the past couple of years."

He further added that Bridget keeps him motivated and has an optimistic approach towards life. Murphy added:

"I think she's someone who definitely gets me just motivated about life. She's super optimistic, and I think that's just been really helpful for me in terms of my approach to the sport."

Ryan Murphy has qualified for the 2024 Olympic trials, which are scheduled from June 15-23, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The swimmer is currently with his team in the Bay Area of California.

Ryan Murphy on getting married to his wife at the Olympic Valley

Ryan Murphy and Bridget Konttinen organized their wedding festivities at the majestic Olympic Valley near Lake Tahoe, California. Their big day looked extremely beautiful as the couple tied the knot amidst snow-capped mountains.

Moreover, besides Olympic Valley’s scenic beauty, swimmer Murphy revealed that he and Bridget had another reason for choosing it as their wedding destination.

In an interview with People in October 2023, Murphy shared:

"Bridget grew up skiing in that area and her dad is from Finland, so skiing was a big part of their life at a young age. There's a lot of sentimental value for her."

He also added:

"I think it's honestly the most beautiful place I've been in the world, so it was a dream to get married there. Plus, I thought the idea of getting married in a place called Olympic Valley was pretty cool."

The Olympic Valley, previously known as the Squaw Valley, is on the list of USA’s largest skiing areas.