Ryan Murphy shares glimpse of Team USA's official kit for the Paris Olympics 2024 after blistering performance at the U.S. Olympic trials

Ryan Murphy qualified for the Paris Olympics after delivering stellar performances and winning two finals at the US Swimming Olympic Trials. A few days after the triumph, he shared a glimpse of Team USA's official kit for the Summer Games.

The 28-year-old created history as he became the first American to qualify for the 100m and 200m backstroke events at three consecutive Olympic Games. Murphy clocked 52.22s in the 100m backstroke event at the trials to qualify for the 2024 Summer Games.

Along with this, he also added the 200m backstroke event to his upcoming Olympic schedule by clocking 1:54.33, the fastest time of the year in the event. Ryan Murphy has competed in the 100m and 200m backstroke events at two Olympics, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He is once again poised to represent the US in the same events for the third time.

Trending

A few days after qualifying for the Paris Olympics, Murphy shared the official kit of Team USA in his Instagram story. The kit featured various USA x TYR items, including shoes, bags, trolly bags, helmets, sunglasses, hoodies, hats, and some more additions. He gave a glimpse of his own, Blake Pieroni's, and Josh Matheny's kits.

Team USA's official kit

"Had to push myself to my mental and physical limits": Ryan Murphy on qualifying for the Paris Olympics

Ryan Murphy opened up after qualifying for two events at the Paris Olympics. He recently shared a bunch of pictures on social media from the US trials that showcased his journey to booking the Olympics berth.

Expressing how grateful he was to make the team and the limits that he had to push to accomplish this goal, he captioned:

"Unforgettable week in Indy! Making an Olympic Team is no accident! I've had to push myself to my mental and physical limits, and I'm incredibly fortunate to have had people helping me every step of the way. Thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates, Speedo USA, and Goldfish Swim School for your support this year. Go USA!"

In another one of his Instagram posts, Murphy also spoke about representing the US on the Olympic stage for the third time in a row.

"Honored to be representing team USA in 100m & 200m back for the third Olympics in a row. To all the backstrokers that came before me, thanks for the inspiration. The work's not done yet."

Ryan Murphy clinched gold in both 100m and 200m backstrokes at the 2016 Olympics. In Tokyo, he clinched silver in the 200m backstroke and claimed the third position in the 100m backstroke event. He will be seen competing next at the Paris Olympics, which is slated to be held from July 26 to August 11.