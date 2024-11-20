Rylee Arnold makes her feelings known about dance partner Stephen Nedoroscik's relationship with his girlfriend Tess McCracken

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently opened up about her first thoughts on the gymnast's girlfriend, Tess McCracken. The dance couple has recently reached the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars.

Nedoroscik rose to fame after performing victoriously during the Paris Olympics, where he delivered a historic performance as he helped Team USA win an Olympic medal in the men's gymnastics after 16 years. He scored the highest points of 14.866 points in the team all-around, helping the team to win a bronze medal. Following this, he won another bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

Amidst his campaign in Paris, Nedoroscik was offered Dancing With The Stars with Rylee Arnold as her dance partner. They now share an amazing bond and recently appeared together in an interview with Access Hollywood's 'Behind the Easel', where Arnold spoke about her feelings for Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Tess.

She opened up about how she was inspired by their relationship and revealed that she always asked them about how they keep the spark alive in such a long-term relationship.

"I have asked everyone for relationship advice, but I honestly look up to Steph and Tessa's so much coz they have been together for so long," said Arnold. "You can just feel their love and just see how like awesome they are together. Always ask them like what they do to just keep that spark cuz they have literally been together for eight years; they've never felt like they needed to break up or gotten arguments, that's what I aspire to have." (1:33 onwards)

Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess, met as gymnasts at Penn State University and started dating each other before their freshman year started. They celebrated their four-year anniversary on social media in 2020, and now they have been dating for eight years.

Stephen Nedoroscik revealed an awkward first meeting with Rylee Arnold's boyfriend

In the aforementioned interview, Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about an awkward first meet with dance partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons, who is a college football player. Along with this, the gymnast also highlighted Lyons' politeness, emphasizing a sweet gesture done by him.

"Recently I had the chance to meet Rylee's new boyfriend. We were in a little bit of a dance he walked in, and I was like, Oh shoot, this is weird; I'm dancing, but he seemed like such a nice guy, definitely a sweet dude. dude held the door for me. I could tell he's polite from the start, so that's always a great sign," said Stephen Nedoroscik.(1:05 onwards)

Rylee Arnold recently made her relationship public by hard-launching her boyfriend on Instagram.

