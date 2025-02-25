"School comes first"-17-Year-old Quincy Wilson makes his feelings known after receiving invitation to join team USA at the World Indoor Championships 

Quincy Wilson expressed his thoughts after competing at the U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships. The American athlete expressed his gratitude on receiving the opportunity to compete alongside some of the best quarter milers in the country as well as being invited to be a part of Team USA at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

The 17-year-old finished fifth in the Indoor 400m race after clocking 46.13s and revealed that he was content with the fact he was able to consistently compete in the professional circuit. Furthermore, Quincy Wilson revealed that he would be assessing his performance and working on his shortcomings as he geared up for the rest of the 2025 track season.

Wilson took to Instagram to share his thoughts about his recent performance. Even though he was criticized by fans for finishing out of the podium positions, Wilson revealed that he was truly blessed to compete at the USATF Indoors and will be carrying forward his experience in his upcoming indoor competitions.

Moreover, even though he has been invited to join team USA for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March he will be prioritizing his school.

"This weekend was a true blessing. I had the opportunity to race alongside the top 400m runners in the country and gained valuable experience for future indoor competitions. I’m grateful to have received the invitation to join Team USA in Nanjing, China, but of course, school comes first!" he wrote.

Quincy Wilson on overcoming shortcomings in his career

Quincy Wilson competes in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson spoke about overcoming shortcomings in his career during his appearance in 'Beyond the records' podcast with Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway and Kenny Bednarek. The 17-year-old athlete faced an early loss in the 2025 season when he competed in the VA Showcase in the boys 500M.

Andrew Salvodon had defeated Wilson with a formidable lead. He spoke about dealing with the loss as well as overcoming the setback.

"The loss that I had a couple of weeks ago, I got to relook at everything differently. Just like, now it's time to change a lot of things around because there's always this person that's hungrier. You think that you are hungry but you never know what can happen. So, it's just, it was real blessing for me," he said.

"The loss wasn't needed, I feel like the lessons that I learned was what I needed. I think I needed the lessons because they can't always be high, you can't always be high," he added.

Wilson revealed that track as a sport is very dynamic and he understands that ups and downs are a part of an athlete's life.

