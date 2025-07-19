'Season to aspire' - Simone Biles shares glimpses of her latest collection of customised leotards

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently displayed her new collection of customised leotards. The 27-year-old gymnast is associated with the sportswear company GK Elite.

Biles had become one of the official athletes endorsed by the sportswear brand in 2015. The 27-year-old shared glimpses of 'Biles leotards' on her Instagram story.

Biles wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Season to Aspire @gkelite My latest leos are here!"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' leotards [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

In 2021, GK Elite had extended their partnership with Simone Biles by introducing a new brand of sportswear. The Legacy collection [apparently designed by Biles herself] would feature customised leotards for every gymnast's need. GK Elite also turned out to be one of the sponsors for the inaugural season of Biles' much touted GOAT tour [Gold over America Tour], which was held just after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Simone Biles was recently awarded with the ESPY award for Best Championship Performance in lieu of her efforts at the Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old gymnast was the only female nominee in this category. Biles also went on to win the ESPY award for the Best Female Athlete.

Simone Biles reveals the sacrifices she made up on schooling

Simone Biles recounts her schooling struggles [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles once shared her thoughts on the struggles she faced while balancing gymnastics and education. The gymnast initially went to a primary school before switching to homeschooling midway.

In an interview with refinery29.com in 2016, the Olympic champion gymnast remarked,

"Public school. I had to be homeschooled, just because if I ever went to public school, I would technically fail in the state of Texas for how many days I've missed for competitions

The gymnast further added,

"I missed it in the beginning. My ninth grade year was really hard, watching all my friends go to public school and go to the dances, and then, obviously senior year, everyone was talking about prom. It was hard, but I got over it very quickly, because whenever you go out and represent Team U.S.A., it's nothing you can compare to a prom dance!"

Simone Biles attended the Benfer Elementary School in Harris County, Texas. In 2012, the gymnast switched to home schooling, which allowed her to increase her time devoted to gymnastics. Biles had signed up for the UCLA as a collegiate gymnast, before she turned pro in July 2015.

