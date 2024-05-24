"Season must be over before it started?"- Fans react to Athing Mu withdrawing from the Prefontaine Classic at the last moment

Athing Mu took the track and field world by storm after she announced her appearance at the Prefontaine Classic this year. However, the anticipation and excitement among fans took a downward spiral earlier today after she withdrew from the event at the last moment.

Athing Mu displayed incredible athletic prowess at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal in the 800m and is still considered to be the medal-winning prospect at the upcoming Olympics. She was all set to make her first 800m appearance of the season at the Prefontaine Classic 2024 in Eugene.

Her coach, Bobby Kersee announced that she would be pulling out of the event in a precautionary measure for the upcoming Olympic trials as she had hamstring soreness. The news about her withdrawal disappointed track and field fans who were eager to witness an incredible race at the Prefontaine Classic.

They took to X to express their disappointment and voiced their opinion about her appearances further in this Olympic season.

" Okay, season must be over before it started? Hate to see it. was bigly cheering for her," tweeted a fan.

Can't believe people making fun of athletes suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Guys show some grace for god sake," wrote another fan.

"Not surprised by this at all. The talent is immense, would love to see her race a whole lot more. Curious to see how it all unfolds this season," another fan chimed in.

"Sad to think back to how well, & often she competed when she was in college. Since turningrpro, she seems to have suffered lots of setbacks & has hardly competed indoors or out. She also seemed to have such a lovely relationship with her college coach. Being a pro aint easy," wrote a fan.

Athing Mu vouches for the 800m gold medal in Paris

Prefontaine Classic: Day 2 - Diamond League 2023

Earlier this year, Athing Mu spoke to Runner's World about her target for the upcoming Paris Olympics and the event that she is the most confident about.

"I've always been a diverse athlete. So being able to go down and go back up has always been part of what I do. Being able to have both speed and strength I think is perfect for the 800," she said.

After her withdrawal from the Prefontaine Classic, fans await an official confirmation from Athing Mu about her upcoming races as the Olympic trials are just over a month away.