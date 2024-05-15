USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix 2024: Top entries ft. Kenny Bednarek, Gabby Thomas

The USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix is all set to take center stage at the Drake Stadium on May 17 and May 18, 2024. The events will be held across multiple track and field disciplines including 100m, 200m, 400m hurdles, 400m, 1500m, 5000m, pole vault, and shot put, among others.

Many prominent track and field athletes from all over the world will be participating at the event. With this, let’s look at the top entries.

Top entries at the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

#1 Kenny Bednarek

Kenny Bednarek recently set a new world-leading time of 19.67s in the 200m at the 2024 Doha Diamond League. The Olympic Games silver medalist will look to continue his fine form this time in the 100m, having previously finished on top at the 2024 Kip Keino Classic and Tom Jones Memorial in the discipline.

#2 Letsile Tebogo

Letsile Tebogo at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.

The two-time World Championships medalist Letsile Tebogo too has had an impressive 2024 season where he powered the Botswana team in winning the 4x400m title at the 2024 World Athletics Relays and helped the nation to book a Paris Olympics 2024 berth.

He has competed so far in the 200m, 300m, and 400m events but yet to make an appearance in the 100m discipline. As a result, his appearance at the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix will be his outdoor debut over the distance.

#3 Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas has shown within a few months into the 2024 season what she is capable of after leading the USA to gold-medal wins in 4x100m and 4x400m relay events at the World Athletics Relays. She will feature in both 100m and 200m events at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix.

#4 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Sydney McLaughlin at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

The 400m hurdles world record holder and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is set to compete in the 200m instead of her signature event. She made her outdoor debut in the 200m at the Occidental Invitational where she finished first with a time of 22.38s.

#5 Michael Norman

Michael Norman, who decided to not defend his World Championships title and took a break from the rest 2023 season to focus on the Olympics, delivered a great performance on his 2024 season opener at the Occidental Invitational which he won in a time of 44.21. He will look to maintain his form as he races in the 400m.

#6 Kirani James

An athlete who can pose a serious threat to Norman in the 400m is none other than Grenada’s Kirani James. The three-time Olympic medalist James began his 2024 season on a winning note at the Bermuda Grand Prix.

#7 Marileidy Paulino

The two-time World champion and Olympic silver medalist Marileidy Paulino has been in sublime form this season, having won both Xiamen and Shanghai Diamond League legs with times of 50.08s and 50.89s. She will look to continue her winning streak.

#8 Athing Mu

Athing Mu at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu will open her 2024 season campaign at the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix in the women’s 400m, where she will face a strong challenge from Paulino.

#9 Mary Moraa

Similar to her rival Athing Mu, Mary Moraa will be participating in the 400m. However, unlike Mu, she has participated in the 400m distance multiple times this season at the 3rd AK Track And Field Weekend Meeting and African Games, both of which she won, clocking 51.97s and 50.57s.

#10 Joe Kovacs

Two-time world champion shot putter Joe Kovacs will begin his 2024 season at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix. Having earned two Olympic silver medals, he will look to start his campaign with a decent performance as he aims to secure his place in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.