"Selfish and idiotic response";"Valid"- Swimming fans divided as Kylie Kelce makes confession about avoiding the sport for her children

Former hockey player and media personality Kylie Kelce recently shared her views on the sport of swimming, which left the fans divided. The 33-year-old host of the Not Gonna Lie podcast revealed that she wouldn't like her children to pursue a swimming career.A clip from the podcast is trending all over social media, where Kelce mentioned that she wouldn't like her kids to pursue swimming. She further revealed that she knows that it's a very selfish answer, yet she stands by her decision.Kelce explained the reason in the podcast session broadcast on August 21, where she said,“I have a reason. I don't wanna have to sit in a hot pool as the spectator and smell like chlorine when I leave, when I never f*****g touched the pool. That's it. That's literally it. That's the whole reason. It's not like I enjoy watching swimming.&quot; (0:22 onwards)Fans were divided in their opinion as they reacted to Kelce's comments about swimming. One user endorsed her claims, as he mentioned,&quot;Kylie Kelce, the future sister in law of the most famous woman on earth Taylor Swift, says there’s one sport she would never let her kids do. Swimming. Chat we are so cooked. If this isn’t a wake up call that the sport needs to change&quot;Braden Keith @Braden_KeithLINKKylie Kelce, the future sister in law of the most famous woman on earth Taylor Swift, says there’s one sport she would never let her kids do. Swimming. Chat we are so cooked. If this isn’t a wake up call that the sport needs to change…Another user supported Kelce, as he added,&quot;Her reason is valid. My parents loved watching me swim, but hated sitting in a hot building smelling like chlorine&quot;However, not everyone agreed with Kelce's views on swimming. One user pointed out the double standards of Kelce as he wrote,&quot;What a dumb response, it’s because SHE doesn’t want to, not because she doesn’t want her kids there. Selfish and idiotic response&quot;Another user concurred as he added,&quot;She acts and talks like a stereotypical shallow and privileged mom. Read this quote and you get that in life the most important thing is her comfort.&quot;One user pointed out the benefits of swimming, as she mentioned,&quot;Swim mom here. Love @kyliekelce but come on…….You can’t get in the pool? How many hockey moms are on the ice? Swimming is a terrific sport. First of all teams are co-ed and therefore very social! Also the athletes have incredible grit, conditioning, strength and discipline. Swimmers can work for an entire year to drop 2 seconds! And it’s super fun to watch!&quot;Amy Ryberg Doyle @AmyRybergDoyleLINK@Braden_Keith Swim mom here. Love @kyliekelce but come on…….You can’t get in the pool? How many hockey moms are on the ice?! Swimming is a terrific sport. First of all teams are co-ed and therefore very social! Also the athletes have incredible grit, conditioning, strength andFor the unversed, Kylie Kelce is married to former NFL player Jason Kelce. She is also connected to pop star Taylor Swift, since her boyfriend Travis Kelce is Kylie's brother-in-law.When Kylie Kelce confessed her displeasure with a popular kids' showKylie Kelce talks about her problem with a popular kids' show [Image Source: Getty]Kylie Kelce previously talked about her displeasure with a popular kids' show. The media personality revealed that she had a problem with the popular children's show 'Cocomelon', and she dissuaded her children from watching the same.In one of her episodes for the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kelce mentioned why she didn't like 'Cocomelon' as she said,“No. Aggressively no. If Cocomelon comes up on any of the screens, my daughters say, ‘Oh, we're not allowed to watch that,’ because I have doubled, tripled, quadrupled down. We are not watching Cocomelon in our house.” [13:41 onwards]Kylie Kelce married Jason Kelce in April 2018. The couple are proud parents to four daughters.