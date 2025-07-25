Kylie Kelce admits being 'aggressively' against daughters watching popular kids' show Cocomelon

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has set strict rules for her four daughters—Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley—including restrictions on the media content they can watch on TV or online. Specifically, Kylie recently revealed that she has banned her daughters from watching a popular kids' show called “Cocomelon”.

Ad

Kylie's admission came during an episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday. The podcaster explained that her kids automatically get self-alerted whenever Cocomelon appears unexpectedly on their screens.

“No. Aggressively no," Kylie said [Timestamp: 13:41]. "If Cocomelon comes up on any of the screens, my daughters say, ‘Oh, we're not allowed to watch that,’ because I have doubled, tripled, quadrupled down. We are not watching Cocomelon in our house.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Interestingly, it wasn't the only show that Kylie doesn't allow her kids to watch. Besides Cocomelon, "Blippi" has also been long banned in the Kelce household. As the episode progressed, Kylie said she found this show "weird" and therefore added it to the no-watch list for kids.

“I don't even know where to start with this one,” Kylie further said [Timestamp: 14:45]. “Blippi is weird to me. I don't like it. I understand that some of it is educational. I understand that it started, like, as an educational base. I'm good."

Ad

Jason Kelce hilariously criticized fatherhood struggles of parenting four daughters

Jason Kelce's parenting responsibilities increased after the birth of his newborn daughter, Finnley. In the "New Heights" podcast's episode on Wednesday, Kelce reflected on her fatherhood struggles and sarcastically discussed the idea of unretiring from football to avoid the problems with notorious kids.

“I got four girls," Jason said (Timestamp - 2:05:46). "And they're going to be in high school pretty much at the same time. I might just (unretire). I'm going to unretire. Yeah. '50-something years old. Jason Kelce is trying to make an NFL comeback.’ Wait till they start turning two, and then they don't listen and freaking heads.”

Ad

A week before Jason opened up about his parenting struggles, his wife, Kylie, called out their daughter, Elliotte, for using "ridiculous" names to address the Philadelphia Eagles icon. Kylie's criticism came through her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, during the same episode in which she opened up about plans to adopt a pet cat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.