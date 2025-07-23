"It's not Kylie's fault" - Baker Mayfield & Travis Kelce team up to roast Jason Kelce for complaining about raising 4 daughters

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, parents to four daughters, often give them their share of parenting troubles. The couple has been open about discussing both serious and non-serious concerns and incidents surrounding their kids on their podcasts.

Ad

Almost a week after Kylie confronted her daughter, Elliot, about the “ridiculous” titles she has for her father, Jason addressed his fatherhood struggles in Wednesday’s episode of “New Heights” podcast.

The ex-NFL center joked about unretiring from the NFL in order to avoid dealing with the troubles brought by his notorious daughters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I got four girls and they're going to be in high school pretty much at the same time,” Jason said (Timestamp - 2:05:46). “I might just (unretire). I'm going to unretire. Yeah. ‘50 something years old. Jason Kelce is trying to make an NFL comeback.’ Wait till they start turning two, and then they don't listen and freaking heads.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Baker Mayfield made a guest appearance in the episode. When Jason reflected on his parenthood struggles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback didn’t shy away from teasing the retired Philadelphia Eagles icon. Before Mayfield, Travis Kelce pulled Jason’s leg and said:

“They don’t listen. You got disobedient kids, Jason?”

“I know. It's not Kylie's fault,” Mayfield added, teasing Jason.

In another segment of the podcast, the Chiefs tight end made a hilarious NSFW joke about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, while discussing a popular K-drama called "Pretty Man" with Jason and Baker Mayfield.

Ad

Jason Kelce shed light on Taylor Swift’s hidden effort behind his viral karaoke performance

Earlier this month, Jason and Travis Kelce travelled to Nevada to participate in the American Century Championship. The day before the celebrity golf competition, the Kelce brothers took part in ACC’s popular karaoke competition and performed a hit song by Bob Seger called “Old Time Rock & Roll”.

Ad

Following the karaoke competition, Jason was interviewed by “Access,” during which he revealed receiving singing tips from Taylor Swift.

"Taylor's given us tips before,” Jason said. “But Travis has won it five times, so he's a karaoke expert in his own right. He was definitely telling the dance routine - which I screwed up - but we had some fun with it.”

Despite their entertaining performance, the duo lost the competition to Ray Romano, who performed Eminem’s popular rap song called “Lose Yourself.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.