Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's secret efforts behind viral karaoke performance with Travis Kelce

On Thursday, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce took the stage at the American Century Championship's annual karaoke competition. The Kelce brothers proved themselves to be natural crowd-pleasers.

Ad

Travis and Jason performed the "Old Time Rock & Roll" hit song by Bob Seger at the karaoke competition. Even though the Kelce brothers lost the champion's title to Ray Romano and his energetic performance of "Lose Yourself" by Eminem, the duo "had fun" entertaining the crowd.

Following the event, Jason had a quick interview with "Access," during which the retired NFL center made a surprise revelation. Jason revealed that he and Travis received singing "tips" from Taylor Swift before they stepped on the stage Thursday night.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Taylor's given us tips before but Travis has won it five times, so he's a karaoke expert in his own right," Jason said. "He was definitely telling the dance routine - which I screwed up - but we had some fun with it.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While the crowd at the karaoke event had a blast watching Jason and Travis show off their singing skills, some NFL fans weren't too impressed. When the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast shared a clip of their performance on X, the two received massive criticism from the fans.

Ad

Sportscaster Dan Patrick opened up about his love for Taylor Swift's songs

On Friday, Dan Patrick participated in the American Century Championship with Travis Kelce in competition. However, before competing against Travis, Patrick made headlines for his statement about the tight end's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The sportscaster, who has been a huge fan of Swift's music, during his interview with Nevada Sports Net on Wednesday, admitted to often listening to the Blank Space singer's songs during his car rides.

Ad

"I love Tay," Patrick said. "I drive four-and-a-half hours from my house (in Connecticut) to my house in Maine and sometimes I will listen to Taylor Swift the entire trip, so that'll give you an idea. There's no bad songs."

Expand Tweet

Apart from turning Jason and Travis Kelce's singing skills, Taylor Swift has also been responsible for making her best friend Ed Sheeran a huge Tennessee Titans fan. During his guest appearance on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Sheeran revealed how Swift helped him discover his favorite football team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.