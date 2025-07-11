"Anyone tired of these two clowns yet?" - NFL fans react as Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce break into karaoke duet at ACC Charity Golf Tournament

NFL fans seem to be annoyed with how much media attention Jason and Travis Kelce are continuing to get.

The Kelce brothers are currently participating at the American Century Championship Charity golf tournament. The event is filled with plenty of athletes and celebrities, and to no surprise, the Kelce brothers are in attendance.

While at the event, the Kelce brothers went and did karaoke and sang Bob Seger's Old Time Rock and Roll song.

The Kelce brothers seemed to do a good job signing, but some fans are just over them.

"Yeah, from a musician standpoint, don't give up that day job, lol, you do sound decent, though, guys," a fan wrote.

"Anyone tired of these two clowns yet?," a fan wrote.

Other fans, however, seemed to enjoy the performance and thought the brothers did a great job.

"So, they practice for these types of shenanigans right? Thats some great brotherly bonding experience," a fan wrote.

"How can these two keep making me love them even more?? I'm a Packer fan, it's not about football, these are just two of the best guys out there living their best life!! Peace and Love boys!!," a fan added.

Most comments to the Kelce brothers were positive as they liked their energy on stage, but there were some mixed reactions.

"Has Tay Tay been giving Travis lessons? Sounds great!," a fan wrote.

"Overhyped 40 year old frat boys," a fan added.

Ultimately, the Kelce brothers are just having fun and enjoying their karaoke performance while attending a celebrity golf tournament.

Patrick Mahomes has confidence in Travis Kelce going into 2025

Travis Kelce decided to return for the 2025 NFL season, which could be his last.

Kelce is a future Hall of Famer and is one of the best tight ends ever. However, many have concerns about how he will do this season due to his age. Yet, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has full confidence in Kelce.

"I expect Travis to be Travis," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, via ESPN. "Obviously, the play on the field's going to be high. He's going to go out there with the mentality that we're trying to win the Super Bowl this year with us falling short this last year.

"Then, I think more than anything, it's the leadership that he brings to the building every single day. How he leads by example and how he leads vocally, it's a big impact on our football team, so I expect him to play at a high level and then be an even better leader. From what I've seen ... he's ready to go. He's been putting in the work this offseason, and he's excited for another chance to make a run at it."

Kelce recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns last season with the Chiefs.

