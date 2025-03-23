"Selling out your own daughter is crazy work" - Riley Gaines slams senator Jon Ossoff for double standards

Swimmer-turned-social activist Riley Gaines recently reacted to Jon Ossoff's comments on gender equality. The Democrat senator talked about the issue at a session titled 'Rally for the Republic'.

Ad

Ossoff is a Democrat senator who represents the state of Georgia. In the 'Rally for the Republic', he talked about how every kid, including his own daughter, was entitled to a safer and secure future in USA, and how they deserve to 'grow up' in a kind and fair country. In his words,

"My little girl and all our children deserve to grow up in a kind, fair, and decent country."

Ad

Trending

Gaines responded by reminding Ossoff of his double standards as he had voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. She wrote on her X timeline, [previously Twitter],

" My little girl and all our children deserve to grow up in a kind, fair, and decent country.' — Sen Jon Ossoff, 47 days after voting to allow men in his daughter’s sports

Ad

Is this the “fair” country you want for your daughter @ossoff? Selling out your own daughter is crazy work"

Only a couple of weeks ago, Gaines had called out the Maine administration for not supporting the executive order issued by the Trump administration. When the Trump administration hinted at freezing the funding of Maine's educational institutions, the administration finally gave in. Gaines shared her thoughts by posting a one-word reaction on her timeline,

Ad

"Boom!"

Riley Gaines had previously called out the governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers. Evers had issued a bizarre order to replace the word 'mother' with gender-neutral terms.

Riley Gaines expresses her feelings on Maine representative being censured

Riley Gaines shares her thoughts on Maine representative being censured [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously reacted to the harassment faced by the Republican representative of the Maine senate, Laurel Libby. Libby had spoken out against the Maine administration's decision to defy the executive order issued against the trans athletes, and was subsequently censured for the same.

Ad

Libby was speaking on the Maine Principals Association's decision to support the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. However, she was stopped midway by the Maine House of Representatives. They took away her right to vote and speak, until she apologized for her statements.

Gaines was infuriated as she took to her X timeline to comment on the issue. She posted,

"A female representative in Maine lost her ability to vote and speak on the house floor for defending girls and women. No, this didn't happen in Afghanistan. It happened in America."

Riley Gaines had previously supported the students of MLK High School, who had resorted to protest when the school administration refused to stop the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. She also slammed the authorities when they penalized the protesting students.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback