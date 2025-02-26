"This didn't happen in Afghanistan, it happened in America" - Riley Gaines makes her feelings known on Maine Representative being censured

Riley Gaines has called out the Maine House of Representatives for barring Republican representative and lawmaker Rep. Laurel Libby from speaking on women's rights after the state reportedly failed to abide by President Donald Trump's executive order to prevent transgender athletes from competing with women. Libby has rallied against transgender participation in women's sports in Maine.

A frontrunner of Trump's campaign, Gaines boasted a swimming career before turning to political activism. After transgender athlete Lia Thomas allegedly denied her the only 200-yard freestyle fifth position trophy despite tying with her at the 2022 NCAA Championships, she advocated for women's safety in sports and against transgender or biological male participation in the female realm. Gaines also launched a legal case against the NCAA in March 2024.

This week, a Facebook post by Rep. Libby has been making rounds on the internet. She spoke against the policy of the Maine Principals’ Association that continued to support transgender participation in women's sports in line with the Maine Human Rights Act. The post was about pole vaulting competition results and a transgender athlete with a first-place finish. As she continued her campaign, the Maine House of Representatives reportedly took away her right to vote or speak on the floor until she apologized.

Riley Gaines was infuriated with the situation and took to X:

"A female representative in Maine lost her ability to vote and speak on the house floor for defending girls and women. No, this didn't happen in Afghanistan. It happened in America."

As per Libby's statement, after she was asked to comply, she said:

"I will not apologize for speaking up for Maine girls who are having their voices silenced."

With Democrats holding the majority, the lawmaker was censured in a 75-70 vote. She will not be allowed to place her say.

Riley Gaines reacts to US President Donald Trump's move to cut federal funding in Maine

Riley Gaines and Donald Trump at President Trump Signs No Men In Women's Sports Executive Order - (Source: Getty)

Riley Gaines joined forces with Donald Trump's supporters when he signed the executive order to prevent transgender athletes from competing with women. However, when Maine failed to comply with the order, as per Senator Libby's Facebook post, Trump said he would cut federal education funding if the state didn't eliminate inclusion programs, diversity, and equity within 14 days.

Here's the statement:

Gaines reacted to the post, writing:

"Maine would rather lose federal funding than enforce women's sports are only for women. Let that really sink in."

Riley Gaines became a 12-time All-American and competed for the University of Kentucky in her NCAA days. She amassed two SEC Championship titles, a silver and a bronze.

