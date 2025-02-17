Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction to Gabby Thomas' famous pet Rico's face card

Serena Williams' husband, Athlos NYC founder Alexis Ohanian, reacted to Gabby Thomas gushing over the face of her pug, Rico. The American sprinter played an important role in launching Athlos, the first-ever women's only track event in the world.

Ad

Thomas had taken Rico, who has her own Instagram account, with her to the practice and shared a couple of pictures of her on X. Gushing over Rico's face, she wrote:

"Face card 🤌🏽."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ohanian, who has a net worth of $150M per Celebrity Net Worth, couldn't agree more and replied:

"Immaculate."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Reddit co-founder partnered with Thomas to launch Athlos NYC last year. The event, which offered the highest-ever prize money to female athletes, debuted in September, and Thomas also competed in the 200m race, finishing second in 22.89.

The three-time Olympic medalist hasn't stopped praising the event, calling it the future of women in sports.

"There are so many hurdles that you have to jump through to compete, no pun intended. Having an event and investment like Athlos that is different, that is innovative, that's actually thinking along the lines of what a sporting event should look like. I mean, that is the future of women in sports and that's what Athlos was," Gabby Thomas said.

Ad

Ohanian has vowed to host an even bigger this year and has extensively lent support to Thomas and other Ahlos runners. He recently defended Thomas when she faced racist harassment over her Harvard education.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian defends Gabby Thomas against racist harassment

Gabby Thomas and Alexis Ohanian at the Business of Women Sports Summit - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas recently took to social media and announced on X that she had been flooded with hundreds of messages from users accusing her of having earned her education at Harvard solely because she was Black.

Ad

"Today, on Jan 26, 2025, there are hundreds of people commenting on my Twitter page that specifically because I am Black, they must assume I did not earn my admission into Harvard nor did I earn my diploma. Is this real life??" Thomas posted.

Alexis Ohanian slammed the racist behavior in response, calling the people behind the attack clowns..

"Clowns, not people," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Thomas earned a bachelor's degree in neurobiology and global health and won 22 conference titles in her three-year collegiate career. She set the Ivy League records in the 100m and the 200m events and won the national title in the latter in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas