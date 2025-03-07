"Serena Williams has done so much"- Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known about taking inspiration from tennis legend's business prospects

Jordan Chiles revealed that Serena Williams' success in the business domain influenced the gymnast a great deal. Chiles also balances business prospects along with her gymnastics career at UCLA and the US National team.

Jordan Chiles released her debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl' on March 4 and has since been the highlight of several podcasts and talk shows. She recently appeared at Forbes and sat in conversation with a senior writer of the publication. Chiles talked about her new book, 'I'm That Girl', her bronze medal loss after the Paris Games, and how her close ones supported her through ebb and flow.

In her speech, she lauded Serena Williams for her business prospects and how the tennis legend's achievements in that forum impacted the gymnast well.

"Business wise I have to say Serena Williams. She has done so much and when I mean so much, she purchased a team, a shareholder, she's a part owner of Toronto and I'm literally like, 'This lady has done so many amazing things not just within her career but also with just keeping her name in the limelight and I think that's just so amazing cuz I want to be able to do that I want to be able to continue on whenever my career does come to an end and people still know, 'Oh Jordan Chiles did this Jordan Charles did that.' So she's definitely somebody I do look up to in the business standpoint." (2:16 onwards)

Williams recently became a part owner of a new WNBA franchise team, Toronto Tempo, scheduled to start in the 2026 season. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also joined the likes of her husband, Alexis Ohanian, to co-invest in a new NWSL franchise, Angel City FC that began playing in 2022.

Jordan Chiles revealed how another woman icon Beyonce inspired her to title her book 'I'm That Girl'

Beyonce at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles often vocalizes her admiration for Beyonce. She even donned Beyonce's Renaissance tour-inspired leotard in a gymnastics competition in the Olympic year. Even the latter has showed support to the gymnast on several occasions.

Jordan Chiles was recently in conversation with Jennifer Hudson and shared that the idea for her book's title came from the Renaissance tour since she associated with the phrase deeply.

""I was on the Renaissance tour, and I went to Beyoncé's concert and the saying 'I'm that girl' just resonated in my brain throughout the whole time. I was just like, you know what, after watching her documentary on how she's become super most global star who she is, it made me realize no matter times that you fall or no matter how many times you look at yourself and you know, are dishonest with yourself, you can rise back up and be the person you're trying to be." (0:04 onwards)

Chiles competes with the UCLA Bruins team at the NCAA level. She resumed her classes this season and helped her team win the Big Ten Season Title in March 2025.

