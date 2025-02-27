Serena Williams drops 4-word reaction to Simone Biles' recent glimpses from South Africa honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens

Tennis legend Serena Williams recently expressed her thoughts on Simone Biles' recent 'honeymoon' trip to South Africa. The 27-year-old gymnast is on a long due vacation alongside her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles uploaded a few photographs from her visit on Instagram. She captioned them as:

"wine 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽 pretty view"

Williams couldn't help but drop a four-word reaction on 'not being invited' for the trip as she commented:

"Thanks for the invite 😒😒😂"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' Instagram post and Serena Williams' comment [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

As she visited the wildlife resorts in South Africa, Biles also managed to spot a goat in an animal farm. Biles made a cheeky comparison with her nickname 'The GOAT' as she posted on her Instagram story:

"Hey Twin."

That wasn't all. Biles also clicked photos with other animals, including pigs. She later posted a collage on her Instagram story, along with the caption:

"Not sure the farm life is for me."

After a hectic but successful season in 2024, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are on a long vacation trip in order to celebrate their honeymoon they missed in 2023. Previously, the couple had made a long visit to Switzerland.

Simone Biles reveals her motivation behind her journey in gymnastics

Simone Biles mentions her motivation behind pursuing gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated female gymnasts of all time, only behind the Soviet legend Larisa Latynina. The 27-year-old gymnast recently opened up about her motivation behind pursuing gymnastics.

In a conversation with Fox 26 Houston's Will Kunkel, Biles said:

“My 'Why' was to just really have fun and brace it and see how far I could go and hopefully one day get a college scholarship. And that evolved over the years as I started progressing through the sports pretty quickly. Like, 'oh maybe one day, I can go the Olympics' and then I was training with some girls I had gone to World and been to an Olympic team. So, that's kind of why it changed but other than that, it was to embrace who I am, to be strong, to be beautiful and bold."

Simone Biles has been extremely vocal about the issue of athletes' mental health, especially after going through a similar situation at the Tokyo Olympics. She was also awarded the 'Sportsperson of the Year Award' in late 2024 by the Sports Illustrated Magazine.

