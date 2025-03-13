Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes his feelings known about expansion of Athlos with field events

Alexis Ohanian founded the women-only track and field meeting series, Athlos, which will be coming back for its second edition on October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium, New York City. He recently told a fan what he felt about adding new field events to the second edition of the Athlos meet.

The first edition of the outdoor track and field event took place in September 2024, at Icahn Stadium. The track meet included six events: 100-meter, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter, and 1500-meter. Serena Williams’ husband, Ohanian, was recently asked by a fan regarding the addition of field events to the Athlos Meet in the 2025 announcement Instagram post. The fan mentioned:

“Should definitely add field events to this!! 🙌”

To which Ohanian replied:

“that’s a great idea tbh”

Screenshot of Citius Mag Instagram post | Credits: IG/citiusmag

The 100-meter hurdles Olympic champions Masai Russell and Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn have confirmed their participation for the second edition of the track meet. Along with these iconic athletes, 200-meter Paris Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, Brittany Brown, and 400-meter Paris Olympic champion, Marileidy Paulino, will also be participating.

The first edition of Athlos featured 36 athletes competing for the first prize money of $60,000 in each event. The athlete finishing second walked away with a prize money of $25,000, the third with $10,000. After the event, Megan Thee Stallion gave her performance.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shares his take on choosing New York City as the host city for Athlos

Alexis Ohanian at the Featured Session: Empowering the Next Generation to Build a Better Future - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals - Source: Getty

The prominent investor and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian founded Athlos in 2024. During his interview with Citius Mag in August, last year, the investor discussed his thoughts on choosing New York City as the host for the Althos track meet. He mentioned:

“(New York) is a city that is famous for amazing sporting venues, amazing sporting events, whether it's a Knicks playoff game finally happening again, I'm not a baseball guy, but I assume the Yankees do a thing, or obviously the U.S. Open finals.”

Alexis Ohanian continued,

“We want to bring that energy… That is what these athletes deserve. This is what helps tell a story to the world that the Olympics are over, but the athletes are here and these are the exact same women running for big dollars.”

Through his thoughts, Ohanian highlighted the energy and excitement New York City brings, especially considering its sporting history. He also shed light on giving greater opportunities for female athletes to grow. The Reddit co-founder is also one of the lead investors of Angel City FC, a professional soccer team based in Los Angeles. They compete in the National Women's Soccer League.

