Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts in anticipation to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 100m season opener ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to five athletes yet to open the highly anticipated season with their signature events. Shelly-Ann Fraser is yet to run the 100m; Noah Lyles - 200m, Rasheed Broadbell - 110m hurdles, Faith Kipyegon - 1500/500m, and Erriyon Knighton - 200m.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, widely considered one of the greatest 100m track icons, accumulated two Olympic golds and five World Championship titles in the 100m, in a career spanning almost 15 years. However, the three-time Olympic gold medalist will retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics, as told to Essence.com.

Alexis Ohanian, a major advocate of women's sports, will launch the 776 Invitational, the women-only track event, offering the largest prize money to podium finishers. Ohanian's venture capital firm Seven Seven Six is the primary investor in the track event, which is about to debut in September.

However, before the Paris Olympics affixed fans to their seats, Alexis Ohanian reacted to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is yet to be in contention in the 100m with her rivals.

Taking to the X handle, Fitzroy Dunkley, a Jamaican sprinter, posted the list of athletes the world hasn't watched compete in their fortes yet.

"It’s almost June and we still haven't seen some of the biggest names open up in their main event," the caption read.

Interestingly, Fraser-Pryce, topping Dunkley's list of athletes, received a message from a fan, Alexis Ohanian, speaking on behalf of the track world and expressing his desire to watch the ten-time World gold medalist in action.

"we're ready," Ohanian commented.

Alongside Fraser-Pryce, Lyles also made his way to the list for not opening his 200m season yet. The World No. 2 ran a couple of 60m, 100m, and relays to date in 2024.

"We aim to elevate the profile of female athletes" - Alexis Ohanian explains the intention behind 776 Invitational

Alexis Ohanian, the principal owner of Angel City FC, has been married to an iconic tennis star, Serena Williams. He always rallied to take women's sports to great heights in terms of visibility and pay. He introduced a women-only track event, the 776 Invitational, which will offer six times the prize money Diamond League provides.

In a press release, Ohanian unveiled the reason behind his noble move to bring together the fastest women and give them the exposure they deserve. Moreover, he also talked about promoting inclusivity and improving the profile of female track stars.

"At 776, we believe in the power of sports to drive positive change and inspire future generations. By investing in women’s track, we aim to elevate the profile of female athletes and create a more inclusive and equitable sporting landscape (via CITIUS Mag)."

Gabby Thomas has partnered with Ohanian in his 776 Invitational endeavor. The gold medalists in the 776 Invitational will get $60,000, the silver finishers will earn $25,000, and the third-place finishers will be awarded $10,000.