"Everyone watches women’s sports" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shares excitement for Caitlin Clark-starrer 'Full Court Press' docuseries

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gave his thoughts on the "Full Court Press" docuseries starring Caitlin Clark starring. Ohanian reiterated his stand that everyone watched women's sports.

Clark took the basketball world by storm during this season in what was one of the most historic years in the history of women's college basketball. The American is widely regarded as one of the greatest collegiate basketball players of all time and is the all-time top scorer in the history of NCAA Divison I (the highest level of intercollegiate athletics in the United States).

The 22-year-old is currently gearing for her debut season in the WNBA where she will play for the Indiana Fevers. She was the first pick of the draft.

The American will feature in the docuseries 'Full Court Press' which will give an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at Clark's incredible final season in the Iowa Hawkeyes. Alongside the Iowa guard, the series will also star South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA guard Kiki Rice.

Directed by Kristen Lappass, who has directed a couple of sports documentaries, and produced NFL legend Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Words & Pictures in partnership with ESPN+, the series is set to premiere on May 11 and 12 and will have four episodes.

Serena William's husband Alexis Ohanian, who is a big advocate for women's sports, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement over the upcoming docuseries and reiterated his stance on women's sports stating that everyone watches it.

"😤 everyone watches women's sports," Ohanian wrote

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian advised Caitlin Clark to save and label her gear post-match

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to a jersey collector's tweet, who had put up a bounty of $150,000 for Caitlin Clark's game-worn jersey from her finals season in Hawkeyes.

The Reddit co-founder expressed how someone willing to pay such a hefty sum for Clark's game-worn jersey was a big step in the right direction for women's sports. He also said how he had asked the 22 year old to save and label all of her game-worn gear post-match and stated that she knew their value as all athlete should and save them.

"While I think this is a great moment for game-worn community finally starting to recognize the value of women's sports, I've told @CaitlinClark22 for over a year now to save & label all her own gear post-match. She knows the value — as should all athletes — and should keep it," Serena Williams' husband wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in 2017 and the couple have two daughters, Olympia and Adira,who was born in August 2023.

