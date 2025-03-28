Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts as Noah Lyles, Vernon Norwood, and Rai Benjamin make feelings known about Athlos

In 2024, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian launched Athlos, a one-of-its-kind women only track meet. Recently, Olympic champions, Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Vernon Norwood made their feelings clear about the event, leading to a unique reaction from Ohanian.

The 2024 edition of Athlos was a major success. The event featured some of the best female track athletes in the world, including Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Faith Kipyegon and more. Outside of the track, the event also had great entertainment, including a show by rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In a recent episode of the ‘Beyond the Records' podcast, Noah Lyles, Vernon Norwood, and Rai Benjamin discussed Athlos, with Norwood heaping praise on the event, saying,

“Even with Alexis, when he did Athlos, that was great. I wasn't there, I should have went. Seemed like a lot of people were involved, a lot of people were engaged. They did a great job on social media, pushing out all the stars. And they made all these women feel accepted and wanted in that way. And they made a good chunk of change in that meet. I think Brittany Brown made like 85 grand in like 33 seconds. A lot of people don't even make that through most of their contracts throughout the year. So for them to have that opportunity was pretty nice.”

Reacting to this, Alexis Ohanian took to X to invite the three Olympic champions for the 2025 Athlos meet, letting them know they had a trackside suite reserved.

“Legends 🤝 Legends. @_kingben_, @lylesnoah, @Vernon400m appreciate y’all recognizing what we’re building with @ATHLOS! Seeing the value in these incredible women athletes means everything. Trackside suites got your names on it for ATHLOS NYC 2025 — see you in October?!”

The 2025 Athlos meet is scheduled to take place on October 10 later this year, at the Icahn stadium in New York.

Alexis Ohanian hints at major changes for Athlos 2025

Alexis Ohanian at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals (Image Source: Getty)

After the grand success of Athlos 2024, Alexis Ohanian and his team recently announced that the event was scheduled to return to the tracks later this year.

Ohanian even hinted that the second edition of the meet would feature some major improvements, writing on X,

“We're back! And @ATHLOS is gonna be even bigger & better. More announcements to come. See you 10/10 in NYC.”

While Athlos 2025 is yet to announce the full roster of athletes set to compete in the meet, several big names, including Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Marileidy Paulino have already committed to the event.

