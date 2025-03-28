Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to Chelsea's thrilling comeback win over Manchester City in Women's Champions League

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, again proved his steadfast support for women's sports, directing his attention to Chelsea Women's tense UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal match against Manchester City. Chelsea mounted a thrilling comeback to overturn a first-leg deficit and earn a place in the semifinals.

Chelsea lost their quarterfinal second-leg clash against fellow English club Manchester City 2-0. But they mounted an incredible turnaround, beating City 3-0 in the second leg for a 3-2 aggregate win. Chelsea will now face defending champions Barcelona in the semifinals.

The triumph was powered by performances of a different class, with Sandy Baltimore lighting the flames of the turnaround early on, Nathalie Bjorn leveling the overall scoreline with a perfectly timed header, and Mayra Ramírez making it 3-0 on the night just before half-time.

Ohanian, a staunch supporter of women's sports, expressed his admiration for Chelsea's victory. The tech mogul and investor posted a photo of him watching the match on X.

"Up the Blues!!" his caption read.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reflected on his transformative investments in women’s sports

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian during the Fanatics Super Bowl party (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been a die-hard promoter of women's sports, strategically investing to develop them and grow their financial value. In 2020, he became one of the major investors in Angel City FC, a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team co-founded by actress Natalie Portman, entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and venture capitalist Kara Nortman.

His original $1 million investment was instrumental in increasing the team's value, making it the world's highest-value women's sports franchise, valued now at almost $300 million.

Further spreading his reach, Ohanian founded Athlos in 2024, a groundbreaking women's track meet in New York City, and made a historic gift to the University of Virginia's women's basketball program to benefit women athletes on his home campus.

Prior to giving his keynote speech at Web Summit Qatar last month, Ohanian looked back on his long-lasting impact on women's sports.

"I stepped back from Reddit in 2020... And stepped into founding control owner to launch Angel City FC. Then produced Off Season reality show (100M views!). Then set records Athlos (3M viewers for our debut event; record-breaking prize). And still on the starting line," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian conceded that he has struggled to fulfill his ambitious billion-dollar vision for women's sports.

