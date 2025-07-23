Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos takes unexpected route with new launch; Quanesha Burks & other athletes impressed

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has unveiled a new collection of t-shirts under his Athlos brand ahead of the second edition of the event. In a first-of-its-kind move in the athletics world, the shirts feature the phrase “Field &amp; Track,” which changes the traditional order in order to spotlight field events equally alongside track.This launch follows Alexis Ohanian’s recent appearance on the TODAY show, where he announced a major new partnership between Athlos and Toyota, adding more anticipation ahead of the event, with the main event taking place on October 10 this year.The event’s official Instagram handle shared the launch of Athlos' new ‘Field &amp; Track’ merchandise launch, with the t-shirts priced at $35.00.“ATHLOS really said “Field &amp; Track.” We’re excited and so proud to put Field at the forefront alongside Track this fall. Shop the collection in our bio.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany track and field athletes were impressed by this launch. Quanesha Burks, a former NCAA champion, gushed over the t-shirts, adding:“Obsessed! I came decided which one?! Ugh! I need both!😍😍”British athlete Jazmin Sawyers got emotional seeing this and commented:“🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹”Jaydon Hibbert, a Jamaican triple-jumper, reacted to this, adding:“Need!”Screenshot of athletes comments’. Credits - Instagram/ athlosNotably, the 2nd season of Athlos will feature long jump event besides the six track disciplines, 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m and mile, that were conducted in the 2024 edition.Alexis Ohanian's Athlos draws Jamaican athlete Natoya Goule-Toppin back for second editionNatoya Goule-Toppin during the Diamond League Silesia, Kamila Skolimowska Memorial 2024. Source: GettyNatoya Goule-Toppin, who competed at the Athlos NYC 2024, opened up about the reason behind coming back to the event founded by Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian. She shared how the fans are one of the reasons behind her return, considering she received so much support from fans at New York in the last edition.In an interview shared via Athlos on their social media platform, the Jamaican expressed her thoughts while also thanking Ohanian for his efforts, adding:“I love the fact that, you know, we have so many fans that came out to support us women and you know what Alexis is doing for us, that is wonderful. You know, just thinking about us women, you know, making women's sports be known and loved, and also like, you know, those movie stars that came out to watch us run. Thank you guys for always showing up and supporting us.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlexis Ohanian reacted to this, saying:“Yall deserve it all - we’ve got more to do”Screenshot of Ohanian’s comment on the post. Credits - Instagram/ athlosThe 34-year-old featured in the 800m at the Athlos 2024, where she pocketed a cash prize of $10,000 with her third-place finish, recording a 1:58.63min run.