  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos takes unexpected route with new launch; Quanesha Burks & other athletes impressed

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos takes unexpected route with new launch; Quanesha Burks & other athletes impressed

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Jul 23, 2025 20:27 GMT
WSJ
Alexis Ohanian at The Glasshouse 2025. Source: Getty

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has unveiled a new collection of t-shirts under his Athlos brand ahead of the second edition of the event. In a first-of-its-kind move in the athletics world, the shirts feature the phrase “Field & Track,” which changes the traditional order in order to spotlight field events equally alongside track.

Ad

This launch follows Alexis Ohanian’s recent appearance on the TODAY show, where he announced a major new partnership between Athlos and Toyota, adding more anticipation ahead of the event, with the main event taking place on October 10 this year.

The event’s official Instagram handle shared the launch of Athlos' new ‘Field & Track’ merchandise launch, with the t-shirts priced at $35.00.

“ATHLOS really said “Field & Track.” We’re excited and so proud to put Field at the forefront alongside Track this fall. Shop the collection in our bio.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Many track and field athletes were impressed by this launch. Quanesha Burks, a former NCAA champion, gushed over the t-shirts, adding:

“Obsessed! I came decided which one?! Ugh! I need both!😍😍”

British athlete Jazmin Sawyers got emotional seeing this and commented:

“🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹”

Jaydon Hibbert, a Jamaican triple-jumper, reacted to this, adding:

“Need!”
Screenshot of athletes comments&rsquo;. Credits - Instagram/ athlos
Screenshot of athletes comments’. Credits - Instagram/ athlos

Notably, the 2nd season of Athlos will feature long jump event besides the six track disciplines, 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m and mile, that were conducted in the 2024 edition.

Ad

Alexis Ohanian's Athlos draws Jamaican athlete Natoya Goule-Toppin back for second edition

Natoya Goule-Toppin during the Diamond League Silesia, Kamila Skolimowska Memorial 2024. Source: Getty
Natoya Goule-Toppin during the Diamond League Silesia, Kamila Skolimowska Memorial 2024. Source: Getty

Natoya Goule-Toppin, who competed at the Athlos NYC 2024, opened up about the reason behind coming back to the event founded by Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian. She shared how the fans are one of the reasons behind her return, considering she received so much support from fans at New York in the last edition.

Ad

In an interview shared via Athlos on their social media platform, the Jamaican expressed her thoughts while also thanking Ohanian for his efforts, adding:

“I love the fact that, you know, we have so many fans that came out to support us women and you know what Alexis is doing for us, that is wonderful. You know, just thinking about us women, you know, making women's sports be known and loved, and also like, you know, those movie stars that came out to watch us run. Thank you guys for always showing up and supporting us.”
Ad
Ad

Alexis Ohanian reacted to this, saying:

“Yall deserve it all - we’ve got more to do”
Screenshot of Ohanian&rsquo;s comment on the post. Credits - Instagram/ athlos
Screenshot of Ohanian’s comment on the post. Credits - Instagram/ athlos

The 34-year-old featured in the 800m at the Athlos 2024, where she pocketed a cash prize of $10,000 with her third-place finish, recording a 1:58.63min run.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications