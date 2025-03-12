Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos track meet 2025 edition confirmed: Date, venue and first list of athletes ft. Gabby Thomas

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian-founded women-only track meet is all set to return in 2025, after a successful debut last year at the Icahn Stadium in New York on September 26. The second edition of the Athlos will take center stage on October 10 at the same venue.

So far, only a few athletes have been announced for the second edition including three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, the Paris 100m hurdles champion Masai Russell, and Marileidy Paulino, among other notable names.

Citius Mag shared the details about Athlos’ 2025 edition through their Instagram handle. Here is what Alexis Ohanian had to mention on Athlos 2025 and what to expect in the coming edition -

“The reception from the athletes, fans, and broader public was beyond that we could have imagined. I can’t wait for everyone to hear what surprises we have in store for 2025,” Ohanian was quoted as saying by Athletics Weekly.

List of athletes who are confirmed for Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos second edition

Gabby Thomas at the Paris Olympics (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Here is the list of athletes confirmed for the meet’s upcoming edition. Notably, all the names mentioned below also competed in the previous edition.

Gabby Thomas

Brittany Brown

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Marileidy Paulino

Masai Russell

Athlos’ First Edition featured Megan Thee Stallion, six athletes per discipline, unique walk-out music, crown for each winner

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, built up anticipation for the 2024 Athlos with the announcement of Megan Thee Stallion as the musical performer for the inaugural edition held in July. After teaming up with the rapper for the big night, Ohanian’s team went on to deliver by taking care of every aspect for the 35 athletes competing in six different disciplines - 100m, 100m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m.

The event offered the highest prize money for a women-only event, with athletes receiving $60,000 for the winner, $25,000 for second place, $10,000 for third place, $8,000 for fourth, $5,000 for fifth, and $2,500 for sixth.

Besides this, each athlete had the luxury of choosing their own walk-out song, played by DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, when they entered the stadium for their event. In a conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green on the 'Ready Set Go' podcast, Alexis Ohanian revealed that the walk-out music idea was inspired by WWE and MLB events.

Marie-Josée Ta Lou (100m), Brittany Brown (200m), Marileidy Paulino (400m), Tsige Duguma (800m), Faith Kipyegon (1500m), and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (100m hurdles) walked away as winners of the inaugural edition of Athlos. However, in addition to receiving the well-deserved winner’s purse, they were presented with Tiffany-crafted crowns.

