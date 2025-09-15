Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall recently won her first outdoor World Championship title in style. From Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian to her husband and Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall, many celebrities congratulated her for this historic achievement.The reigning Olympic champion long jumper had recently uploaded a reel of herself on her Instagram profile. In the reel, Davis-Woodhall was seen flaunting her gold medal on the camera, performing a celebratory jig.Tara Davis-Woodhall dropped a two-word caption for the Instagram post as she wrote,&quot;WORLD CHAMPION 🫶🏾👑&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMultiple celebrities from almost every corner of the world came up to the comments section to congratulate Tara Davis-Woodhall for her historic performance. Serena Williams' husband and co-founder of ATHLOS meet Alexis Ohanian Jr. summed it up in the following comment,&quot;You did that!&quot;Heptathlete Chari Hawkins also sent her regards as she wrote in the comments section,&quot;WORLD &amp; OLYMPIC CHAMPION!! Congratulations @taarra!&quot;Screengrab of the comment section for Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram post [Image Source : Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram]Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka also dropped a one-word reaction as she posted,&quot;Congratulations!&quot;Former sprinting sensation Allyson Felix sent her best wishes to the long jump champion as she posted,&quot;Congrats!!&quot;Mikaela Shiffrin didn't exactly comment on the post, but sent some starred eyed emojis to express her joy on this historic occasion. Even Hunter Woodhall couldn't help himself but comment,&quot;You Amaze Me!&quot;Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall will be aiming for a historic performance at the World Para Athletics Championships, which shall be held from September 26 onwards in New Delhi, India.Tara Davis-Woodhall's performance at the World Athletics Championships 2025Tara Davis-Woodhall in action at the Tokyo World Championships 2025 [Image Source : Getty]Tara Davis-Woodhall stepped into the National Stadium after nearly four years, but this time she was not just another athlete from the USA. The 26-year-old long jumper was the reigning Olympic champion, who was expected to strike big at the World Athletics Championships 2025.Davis-Woodhall didn't disappoint either. She made it to the finals with her very first attempt of 6.88m, which was 13 centimeters longer than the minimum qualifying standard of 6.75m. However, the road to championship victory was far from a cakewalk, with German jumper Malaika Mihambo desperate to restore her status as the world champion.But this time, Tara Davis-Woodhall was more than just prepared. She had arrived to dominate, and this showed in her very first jump of 7.08m. Malaika Mihambo tried her very best, but even after the third jump, her best performance turned out to be just 6.95m, well below Davis-Woodhall's first attempt of 7.08m.In the fourth attempt, Tara Davis-Woodhall leaped out big, establishing a new world leading mark of 7.13m. This sealed the gold medal for the 26-year-old long jumper, and Malaika Mihambo could only achieve a best attempt of 6.99m, which was enough for a respectable silver medal. Natalia Linares Gonzalez of Colombia clinched the bronze medal with a best jump of 6.92m, which also turned out to be her personal best.