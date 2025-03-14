Sha'Carri Richardson beats Coco Gauff and A'Ja Wilson as she receives major honor before season debut

Sha'Carri Richardson is one of the fastest 100m sprinters of all-time, and she recently received a major honor. As she gears up for the 2025 season, the American was named one of ‘The 10 Most Influential Female Athletes Right Now’, ahead of the likes of Coco Gauff and A'ja Wilson.

Ad

In recent years, Richardson has established herself as one of Team USA's best sprinters. In 2023, she stormed to the 100m gold and 200m bronze at the Budapest World Championships, while anchoring America to gold in the 4x100m relays.

Last year, Richardson made her Olympic debut, competing at the 2024 Games. While in Paris, the 24-year-old claimed silver in the 100m sprint, and gold in the 4x100m relay alongside teammates Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, and Twanisha Terry.

Ad

Trending

Sha'Carri Richardson has also established herself as a force to reckon with away from the world of sprinting, thanks to her outgoing personality and bold fashion choices.

Recently, the American was ranked fourth on Complex’s list of ‘The 10 Most Influential Female Athletes Right Now’. Below her on the list are the likes of tennis star Coco Gauff and the WNBA’s A'ja Wilson. Ahead of her in the list on third place is Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time. The list was topped by basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson shares inspirational message as she prepares for 2025

Richardsom attends the Mens Basketball game during the Paris Olympic (Image Source: Getty)

For Sha'Carri Richardson, 2024 was a fantastic season even outside of her Olympic exploits. The sprinter made her season debut at the Xiamen Diamond League, finishing second in the 200m. Her first big win of the season came in May, at the Prefontaine Classic. Later in the year, she picked up her second Diamond League win when she stormed to the finish line in 10.84s at the Zurich Diamond League.

Ad

Now, as she prepares for her 2025 season, Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared an inspirational message with fans. She posted a video of herself posing for a Nike campaign on Instagram, and captioned it,

“Giving 100% no matter what!”

While Sha'Carri Richardson is yet to reveal her full race schedule for 2025, the American has confirmed that she will be in attendance at the Prefontaine Classic in July, where she will arrive as the defending champion. Later, she will head to the Tokyo World Championships, where she will hope to retain her 100m title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback