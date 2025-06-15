Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman receive apology from young competitor after finish line altercation

Sha'Carri Richardson and her boyfriend Christian Coleman recently received an apology. Notably, a young competitor, Maurice Gleaton, had been involved in an altercation with Coleman after an athletic event.
Gleaton clocked 9.87 seconds and 9.82 seconds in consecutive 100m races at the Star Athletics series. In the aftermath of his performances, he stared down the former world champion, which led to an intense altercation.
However, Gleaton realized his mistake and apologized to Coleman and Richardson for his actions. Coleman not only accepted his apology, but also shared a screenshot of the conversation they had on his Instagram profile, with the following caption,
"Young Bull"
Coleman previously shared his reaction on Richardson's Instagram post, which included a training video and a selfie with Coleman among other visuals. He commented on the Instagram post,
"Bottle for bottle🤭😅"
Christian Coleman had last participated in a major event at the Grand Slam Track meet held in Philadelphia, where he stood fourth overall. The former world champion will be seen in action next at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, which would be held on July 5. Coleman will also take part in the USATF Outdoor Championships, which shall be held at Eugene from July 31 to August 3.
Christian Coleman reflects on his relationship with Sha'Carri Richardson
Christian Coleman opened up about his relationship with Olympic champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. The 29-year-old sprinter mentioned in an interview with Olympics.com,
“I feel as if like we just are both finding our way and finding our balance. We're in the same training group, and I think that we don't look at it as any different [because we're in a relationship]. Everybody within our training group just kind of treats us as teammates and, you know, we just support each other, trying to feed off each other."
Coleman further added,
"We just work hard and, like I said, it's trying to find our balance mentally and spiritually. From there, I think that everything will take care of itself as it was supposed to.”
Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have been dating for a while but it was only in early 2025, when they made their relationship public by attending the Super Bowl at the New Orleans together. Coleman also paid tribute to Richardson's deceased mother on the social media platform a week ago.